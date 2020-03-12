Entertainment calendar for March 13-19

Friday
Concerts
Super Diamond – The Neil Diamond Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets, which range from $29 to $49 for adults and $14.50 to $24.50 for youth 18 and under, are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Yellowjackets, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Yellowjackets blends funk, R&B grooves and upbeat jazz. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
One Night of Queen, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Gary Mullen & The Works will pay tribute to superstar Freddie Mercury and the band’s legacy. Tickets range from $24.50 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Candy Land Weekend, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to play their way around the museum on its life-size Candy Land board. There will be sweet attractions along the way and Candy Land characters will be stopping by to say hello. Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Animal rides will be available before and after each performance for an additional fee. Tickets range from $15 to $20 for ages 13 and up and $5 to $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.com.
65th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 3-10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The car show will continue through Sunday. General admission is $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Lent Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.
Saturday
Concerts
The Lumineers, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $39 to $113 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The orchestra will perform music from iconic films. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and take their picture in the photo booth before the concert. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Theater
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Young, Gifted & Black,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater’s Hitchcock Stage, Omaha. The production is being presented by the Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater program. Tickets are $10 each and available by calling 402-345-4849 or at the door the day of the show.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Candy Land Weekend, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to play their way around the museum on its life-size Candy Land board. There will be sweet attractions along the way and Candy Land characters will be stopping by to say hello. Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “World of Water.” The event is free with regular museum admission.
Spring Fling, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The sale of new and barely used items of all kinds will include paints, canvas, frames, art books and many miscellaneous items.
65th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. General admission is $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Bar Olympics, 11 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The two-day event will include corn hole, pool, darts, shuffle board, raffles, prizes, card games and food. Entertainment will be provided by country band Night Riders from 7-11 p.m. Cost of the two-person teams is $20. Teams finishing in the top half will return on Sunday. To pre-register, visit the bar or call 402-721-0829 or 402-719-2418.
St. Patty’s at the Park, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha-based Irish pub band Shenanigans will perform live, and corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie will be served. There also will be yard games, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a bounce house, face painting and a prize drawing. Admission is free.
Irish Fest, noon to 5 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. The event will include live music, games, prizes, Irish-themed food and a tapping of Raising Spirits. Admission is free.
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Animal rides will be available before and after each performance for an additional fee. Tickets range from $15 to $20 for ages 13 and up and $5 to $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.com.
Bockfest German Celebration, 1-7 p.m., German American Society, 3717 S. 120th St., Omaha. The event will include music, beer poking in the biergarten, along with food like brats and pretzels. Admission is free.
Eagle next program, 1 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Guests are invited to learn about eagle nests and how eagles raise their young. Following a program, participants will head out to Bob Starr Wildlife Overlook to look at an eagle nest with a ranger through a spotting scope.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of the Izaak Walton League March Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include: corned beef and cabbage or roast beef (limited), carrots and potatoes, Jell-O or soup, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner. Everyone is welcome. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, attendees will get one green beer or green lemonade with your paid dinner at 6 p.m.
Sunday
Concerts
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Featuring founding member Bob Weir, this trio pays tribute to legendary rock band, The Grateful Dead. Tickets range from $59.50 to $99.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Native Gardens,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Young, Gifted & Black,” 4:30 p.m., The Rose Theater’s Hitchcock Stage, Omaha. The production is being presented by the Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater program. Tickets are $10 each and available by calling 402-345-4849 or at the door the day of the show.
Events
St. Mary’s Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. The meal includes: pancakes (all you can eat), biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk or orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 4-10. The event also will include a wine cork draw, bake sale, lucky chance and silent auction.
65th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. General admission is $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Candy Land Weekend, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to play their way around the museum on its life-size Candy Land board. There will be sweet attractions along the way and Candy Land characters will be stopping by to say hello. Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The cost is $9 plus tax. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Marie Peatrowsky at 402-720-0072.
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Animal rides will be available before and after each performance for an additional fee. Tickets range from $15 to $20 for ages 13 and up and $5 to $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.com.
Eagle next program, 1 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Guests are invited to learn about eagle nests and how eagles raise their young. Following a program, participants will head out to Bob Starr Wildlife Overlook to look at an eagle nest with a ranger through a spotting scope.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Irish singing sensation and his cast of “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance” alumni will perform a lively evening of traditional Irish music and step dancing on St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets range from $24 to $49 for adults and $12 to $24.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
Opening of “Dear Evan Hansen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This personal and modern musical about life and the way we live it will continue through March 22. Tickets range from $40 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“Dear Evan Hansen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $40 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
March 19
Theater
“Dear Evan Hansen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $40 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Marjorie Prime,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. The production will continue through April 12. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
Events
Quiltapalooza Quilt Show, 5-8 p.m., Relevant Community Church, 21220 Elkhorn Drive, Elkhorn. The quilt show, hosted by Cottonwood Quilt Guild, will feature nearly 200 one-of-a-kind quilts and fabric art of all sizes. Twenty vendors will offer fabric, patterns, books and sewing necessities. The show will continue through March 21. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and over, and $5 for children ages 6-12.