Entertainment calendar for March 13-19

65th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. General admission is $18 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Candy Land Weekend, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to play their way around the museum on its life-size Candy Land board. There will be sweet attractions along the way and Candy Land characters will be stopping by to say hello. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The cost is $9 plus tax. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Marie Peatrowsky at 402-720-0072.

Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Animal rides will be available before and after each performance for an additional fee. Tickets range from $15 to $20 for ages 13 and up and $5 to $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.com.