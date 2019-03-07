Friday
Concerts
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Dvorak & Brahms, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and $5 for youths 17 and under.
Theater
“The Doll Maker’s Gift,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
“Of Mice and Men,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The original side of the zoo will open to visitors. The expanded area will be opening in May. Admission is $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for children ages 2-12 and seniors ages 62 and over, and free for children 1 and under.
Omaha Home Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over; $7 for seniors ages 65 and over, anyone with a military ID, and children ages 7-12; and free for children ages 6 and under.
Dino Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The sculptures of “Dinosaur UpROAR” will be illuminated. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
17th Annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, 5-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Opening day admission is $5. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten fish fry, 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest Macaroni and condiments. Gluten-free breading is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Legacy Five Quartet, 6 p.m., Piedmont Park Church, 4801 A St., Lincoln. Doors open at 5 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
Theater
“The Doll Maker’s Gift,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
“Of Mice and Men,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
2019 Lincoln Hamfest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Lincoln Hamfest is the Nebraska State Convention for the American Radio Relay League. Visitors are invited to learn about how “hams” give back to their community through public service, storm spotting and more.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “Species Invaders.” Activities are free with regular museum admission.
Omaha Home Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over; $7 for seniors ages 65 and over, anyone with a military ID, and children ages 7-12; and free for children ages 6 and under.
17th Annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Dino Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The sculptures of “Dinosaur UpROAR” will be illuminated. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
Super Hero Day, 6-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. The event will feature local and comic heroes from all around. Admission is $10.95 for children 18 months-15 years, $9.95 for adults 16 years and above, and free for children 0-18 months.
Sunday
Theater
Clue,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, and are available by phone at 402-941-6399 or online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
“Of Mice and Men,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Doll Maker’s Gift,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be cooked to order. All proceeds will go to Aerie-supported charities. Everyone is welcome.
Omaha Home Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over; $7 for seniors ages 65 and over, anyone with a military ID, and children ages 7-12; and free for children ages 6 and under.
17th Annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Dino Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The sculptures of “Dinosaur UpROAR” will be illuminated. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
All Ages Upcycling: March Magnets, 4-5:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
Tuesday
Concerts
United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Theater
“Of Mice and Men,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Sesostris Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Performances will continue through March 17. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
March 14
Concerts
Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Veronica Swift featuring the Benny Green Trio Live in the 1200 Club, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Of Mice and Men,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
Opening reception for the “Wild/Cat/Walk” exhibit, 5:30-7 p.m., Gallery of Art and Design, Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus, 829 N. 204th St., Elkhorn. The exhibit, which will run through April 2, is by French-Canadian artist Jean-Francois Leboeuf, who uses drawing, photography, video and performance to depict his vision of cultural identities. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The production will continue through March 17. Tickets range from $15 to $75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.