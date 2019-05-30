Friday
Theater
“Miss Saigon,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Opening of “Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The four-time Tony Award-winning musical explores the pursuit of the American dream and the meaning of family. The production will continue through June 30. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
22nd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Omaha’s riverfront. The three-day festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, live entertainment and activities on nine different stages. Admission is free.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The special is spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable and garlic toast. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event will feature an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, interactive games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Opening day celebration for the Fremont Moo, 7 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. The inaugural home opener is against the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. There also will be post-game fireworks.
Saturday
Theater
“Miss Saigon,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Moo at the Zoo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors are invited to get up close to multiple breeds of dairy cows, visit agricultural-themed activity stations and meet a dairy farmer. Event activities are free with regular zoo admission.
48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Kolaches and various baked goods will be sold.
Opening of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will continue through Sept. 8, features over 40 chairs and presents an exploration of American design from the early 19th century to the present day. This is a ticketed exhibition. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for college students with ID, and free for members and youth ages 17 and younger.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. This year’s theme is “When the Troops Meet the Native Americans.” A park entry permit is required.
Bark For Life, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Clemmons Park, Fremont. The event is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Registration fees including a T-shirt are $30 per dog ($20 per additional dog). The fee without a T-shirt is $20 per dog ($10 per additional dog). The registration fees include a pet bandana, treats, clean-up bags and one ticket for chance to win a gift basket. All pets must be on a leash. Water will be provided.
Croakers from the Creek, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to learn about the world of amphibians, participate in froggy crafts and other educational activities. Event activities are free with park admission.
22nd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Omaha’s riverfront. The three-day festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, live entertainment and activities on nine different stages. Admission is free.
Fremont Strong Festival, noon, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Live music will be performed from noon to 10 p.m. An adult comedy night, hosted by Tom Becka, will take place from 10 p.m. to midnight. The event also will include face painting and air brushing, raffles, silent auction, vendors and food. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for both days. First responders and children under age 12 will be admitted free. All proceeds will be donated to Fremont Area United Way for flood relief.
15th Annual Wine, Blues, Beer and Hot Air Balloon Festival, 3 p.m., Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield. Tickets are $25 for adults 21 and over, $20 for ages 12-20 and free entry for ages 11 and under. Entry gets you access to live entertainment, one glass of wine or beer, and a souvenir wine glass. Weather permitting, a fleet of hot air balloons will launch around 7 p.m.
9th Annual Veterans Freedom Musical Festival, 4-10 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Five local bands will be performing. Bring your own lawn chairs. Those attending are asked to donate a can of food for the Veterans Food Pantry. Admission is free.
Castlepalooza!, 4-10 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Highlights include historic neighborhood tours on bicycle that concludes on the castle grounds where local music, activities for families, vendors, food trucks and craft beer await. Admission is free.
Royal Highland Ball, 6-9:45 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The evening will include activities and games, character meet and greets, dinner, horse-drawn carriage rides and fireworks. Admission is $35 for non-members and free for children under 24 months.
Dog Gone Fun Night, 7 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. As part of the Fremont Moo’s opening weekend, FurEver Home Inc. will be bringing out dogs to the ballpark.
Sunday
Theater
“Miss Saigon,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Ragtime,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Moo at the Zoo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors are invited to get up close to multiple breeds of dairy cows, visit agricultural-themed activity stations and meet a dairy farmer. Event activities are free with regular zoo admission.
3rd Annual Veterans Appreciation Rally, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans Air Field, Omaha. Classic cars, motorcycles and airplanes will be featured in a show and shine to honor veterans. There will be raffles, food and skydivers. Airplanes will begin flying at noon, weather permitting. A $5 donation is requested as admission.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. This year’s theme is “When the Troops Meet the Native Americans.” A park entry permit is required.
48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival, 11 a.m., Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Activities will include a Festival Mass, bake sale, Ethnic and American food booths, pie and ice cream, games, sports festival, children’s rides, country store, beer garden, free outdoor entertainment, and raffle drawings.
31st Annual Rockbrook Village Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. Admission is free.
22nd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Omaha’s riverfront. The three-day festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, live entertainment and activities on nine different stages. Admission is free.
Fremont Strong Festival, noon, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Live music will be performed from noon to 5 p.m. A family comedy night will take place from 5-6 p.m. Now This Is Wrestling will be held from 6-8 p.m. The event also will include face painting and air brushing, raffles, silent auction, vendors and food. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for both days. First responders and children under age 12 will be admitted free. All proceeds will be donated to Fremont Area United Way for flood relief.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Jurassic Park,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo will stay open late and feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage.
Cruise In to Raising Cane’s, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club Inc.
June 6
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow from 7-9 p.m. There also will be food vendors. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.