Entertainment calendar for May 14-20

Friday
Theater
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Some of your favorite superheroes will be taking over the museum. Activities will continue through May 16. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 4-9 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Tickets include a tasting glass to keep, tastings of more than 100 Nebraska wines, artisan vendors, live music and food vendors. This is a 21 and older event. Advance tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.toastwinefest.com. On-site tickets will be an additional $20 at the door.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.
First Annual St. John’s Knights of Columbus Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln. Registration is $10. There will be food and live music.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 1-9 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. This is a 21 and older event. Advance tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.toastwinefest.com. On-site tickets will be an additional $20 at the door.
‘50s-‘60s DJ dance hosted by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Dynasty Combat Sports presents Spring Brawl, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Face coverings are required. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Concerts
Jan Kraybill, 3 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha. Kraybill will perform organ works by Bach and speak about the powerful impact of music. Admission is free.
Theater
“Constellations,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Fremont Antique Car Club Charity Cruise, 1 p.m., starting at Rosenbauer Aerials, 870 S. Broad St., Fremont. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the cruise starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There is no registration fee. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets will be drawn for prizes, including oil changes and cash. All event proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 in Fremont and the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. For more information, call 402-719-5594.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Final day of the DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
May 20
Theater
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.