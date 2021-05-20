Entertainment calendar for May 21-27

Friday
Concerts
Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence, 7:30 p.m., Ralston Arena. Tickets are available online at www.ralstonarenatickets.evenue.net.
Theater
Opening of “Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The music of legendary jazz musician and entertainer Fats Waller comes to life in this popular Tony Award-winning musical revue. The production will continue through June 20. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. This curated vintage experience has vendors who showcase unique treasures featuring upscale vintage and vintage-inspired original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home décor, home furnishings and yummies. Admission is $10.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Freedom Fest 2021 concert, 7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The concert will feature Whiskey Bent, Dylan Bloom and Aaron Copeland. Tickets for the concert will be $10 at the door. The event also will include food, drinks, auctions, raffles and more. All proceeds support Miles for Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Camp Creek Threshers Swap Meet & Flea Market, gates open at dawn, 17200 Bluff Road, Waverly. There will be free admission and parking. Concessions will be available.
Scribner Fire & Rescue Department freewill sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire Station. Proceeds will be used for equipment and training.
Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. This free event is open to anyone. Each child must be accompanied by a parent to be entered into the derby and casting contest. No fishing license or park entry permit is required this day only. Over $3,000 of rods and reels will be given away (while supplies last). Free hot dogs and pop will be served (while supplies last).
Star Wars Echo Base Collector Club of Nebraska and Omaha Dispatch Vintage & Modern Toy Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Werner Park, Papillion. Vendors will showcase a variety of toy lines (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe, M.A.S.K., G.I. Joe, Hot Wheels, Simpsons, DC & Marvel, and Transformers) along with video games, collectibles, DVDs and more. Admission and parking are both free.
Helicopter Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Helicopters from the Nebraska Air Guard, Omaha Police Department, StarCare, LifeNet and the Nebraska State Patrol will be on display. AM Aviation will give helicopter rides for $60 per person/per ride. In addition to the activities outside, the museum will welcome recruiting stations with the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Navy as well as the Nebraska State Patrol for its Military Recruitment & Appreciation Day. The Midwest Performance Flyers will be giving drone-flying presentations.
Opening of “James Cameron – CHALLENGING THE DEEP” exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The new immersive exhibition features the work of acclaimed explorer and film-maker James Cameron. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 12, takes visitors to the depths of our oceans through the lens of Cameron’s underwater cameras and his technological innovations that have enabled us to see the least known places on earth. All guests must secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.durhammuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071.
33rd Annual Rockbrook Village Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. Local artists and crafters will be exhibiting pottery, wood, glass, jewelry and more. There also will be food vendors and a balloon artist. Admission is free.
Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. Admission is $10.
Midlands Renaissance Revel, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event will feature jousting, daredevils breathing fire and swallowing swords, games, food, wine and shopping. Advance admission is $25 per carload. Admission at the gate will be $30 per carload.
Freedom Fest 2021 poker run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. just outside of Mel’s Bar in downtown Scribner. All bikes, cars and trucks are welcome to participate. There will be food and raffles prizes along the route and door prizes at the end of the run, as well as a cash prize for the best hand. The cost of the poker run is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Poker run shirts will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the events will go directly to Miles for Heroes’ work with veterans.
Wildlife Encounters, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fat Brain Toys, Omaha. Wildlife Encounters will introduce young explorers to a variety of real wildlife animals. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Sunday
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. Admission is $5.
Midlands Renaissance Revel, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission at the gate will be $30 per carload.
Show & Shine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oakview Mall parking lot near Rush Market, Omaha. The event will include food trucks and music. Admission is free.
Woofstock, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Dog-focused and free to the public, Woofstock brings pets and their humans together for a day of puppy play, shopping, music, food and drinks for pets and humans, DIY pet projects and more.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Summer on the Lawn outdoor series, 2-4 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. Admission is free. author Justin Miller will discuss his recently published book, “Grandpa’s War,” about his family’s experience in the Korean War. The Tri-Tones, a music trio out of Fremont, will follow Miller’s talk with a selection of songs from the Korean War era.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
May 27
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can visit the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine, and a more intimate zoo experience. Tickets for non-members are $23 online or $28 at the door. Tickets for members are $13 online or $18 at the door.