Entertainment calendar for May 28-June 3

Friday

Concerts

Opera Under the Stars, 8 p.m., Holland Center Outdoor, Omaha. Opera Under the Stars will feature beloved opera classics performed by some of opera’s favorite stars. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.

Theater

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

9th Valley Veterans BBQ Competition, 5:30-11 p.m., North Spruce Street, Valley. Due to the pandemic, the barbecue will not be having the People’s Choice event this year but instead will have three food trucks providing dining options for the night. The food trucks will be inside the expanded beer garden so patrons will need to wear a wristband to consume alcoholic beverages that evening. Veterans will be stationed at the entrances to collect freewill donations for the Valley veterans group. Forever Acoustics will be performing from 6-8 p.m. at Brew Coffee House and Tasting Room. There will then be a street dance until 11 p.m. in front of the Spruce Street Tavern.