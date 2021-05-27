Entertainment calendar for May 28-June 3

Friday
Concerts
Opera Under the Stars, 8 p.m., Holland Center Outdoor, Omaha. Opera Under the Stars will feature beloved opera classics performed by some of opera’s favorite stars. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
9th Valley Veterans BBQ Competition, 5:30-11 p.m., North Spruce Street, Valley. Due to the pandemic, the barbecue will not be having the People’s Choice event this year but instead will have three food trucks providing dining options for the night. The food trucks will be inside the expanded beer garden so patrons will need to wear a wristband to consume alcoholic beverages that evening. Veterans will be stationed at the entrances to collect freewill donations for the Valley veterans group. Forever Acoustics will be performing from 6-8 p.m. at Brew Coffee House and Tasting Room. There will then be a street dance until 11 p.m. in front of the Spruce Street Tavern.
Patriotic Parade and Concert, 6:30 p.m., downtown Omaha. The parade begins at 12th and Jackson streets with Lee Greenwood singing the National Anthem. The parade will travel east from 12th and Jackson streets, then right on 10th Street to The Durham Museum. Two hundred Gold Star Family members from 10 states will lead the parade following a 30-foot high Purple Heart and American flag (helium filled) balloons. The parade also will include hundreds of veterans, 75 entries including the Budweiser Clydesdales and Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. A concert featuring Greenwood, Camille Metoyer-Moten, Omaha Symphonic Chorus and Grateful Heart will immediately follow the parade outside of The Durham Museum. Hy-Vee will be handing out free hotdogs and apple pie during the concert.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Theater
Events
Spring Fling Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The event will feature vendors, a taco truck, music, entertainment and demonstrations for kids provided by Kartwheel Kids. Admission is free.
Sunday
Theater
Events
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
June 3
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring High Heel, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater
Events
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can visit the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine, and a more intimate zoo experience. Tickets for non-members are $23 online or $28 at the door. Tickets for members are $13 online or $18 at the door.