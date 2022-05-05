Entertainment calendar for May 6-12

Friday

Concerts

Sundae + Mr. Goessl, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss and virtuoso guitarist, Jason Goessl. This wife/husband duo incorporates humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious musicianship in their act. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Theater

“Dancing at Lughnasa,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This play is the story of five unmarried sisters eking out their lives in a small village in Ireland in 1936. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and FPS faculty. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at fremont.booktix.com.

Opening of “Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through June 5. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

International Omaha, 8 a.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Free events (no ticket required), which include a developing rider invitational, are available during the morning and afternoon performances at no charge. The $75,000 InIt2WinIt Speed Jumping Challenge will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. The event also will feature a free tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

Junkstock: Spring Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music and food trucks. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

63rd Annual Nebraska Cornhusker Rodeo, 1-5 p.m. (slack – free admission) and 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. (ticketed shows), Pavilions 3 and 4, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. College rodeo athletes from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota will compete for their chance to represent the Great Plains Region at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Tickets are available online at lancastereventcenter.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Sip Nebraska Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival, 4-10 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The event features unlimited tastings from Nebraska’s best-produced wines, hard ciders, craft beers and spirits. There also will be lawn games, live music from local bands, dance lessons, goat yoga, sip and learn classes, trolley tours through the park, food vendors, and shopping from a variety of artisan and craft vendors. Friday limited edition tickets are $65 and tasting tickets are $45. Tickets are $15 for designated drivers.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha 2022, 5-11 p.m., 24th and N streets, Omaha. There will be live music and entertainment, carnival rides, food, exhibitors, games and more. Admission is free.

Omaha Storm Chasers – Star Wars Night, 5:30 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha Storm Chasers will play Columbus on Star Wars Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Star Wars Night will feature specialty Darth Maul jerseys with an in-game auction and character appearances. There also will be a post-game fireworks show. Tickets range from $9 to $27.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Viva Las Vegas with Frankie Moreno, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $33 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Wicked,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Giver,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

International Omaha, 8 a.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Free events (no ticket required), which include a developing rider invitational, are available during the morning and afternoon performances at no charge. A FEI Vaulting World Cup Qualifying Event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. The event also will feature a free tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

Junkstock: Spring Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., 24th and N streets, Omaha. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. The route is on South 24th Street from D to L streets. There also will be live music and entertainment, carnival rides, food, exhibitors, games and more. Admission is free.

Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Krypton Comics, Omaha. Each household is invited to pick out 10 free comics. The event also will feature comic book artists, 501st Legion Stormtroopers, and a costume contest.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Bellevue. The festival will feature full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional and national talent, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 per person for groups of 10 and over.

Millwork Connect, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Millwork Commons, 1111 N. 13th St., Omaha. Millwork Connect is part street fair and part flash mob, mixed with discussions on local art, design and technology. There will be shopping, food trucks, beer and more. Admission is free.

Cinco on Capitol Block Party, noon to 11 p.m., The Capitol District, Omaha. The event will feature food, entertainment and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Karaoke with Curtis Morris will be from 7-11 p.m.

Sip Nebraska Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival, 1-10 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The event features unlimited tastings from Nebraska’s best-produced wines, hard ciders, craft beers and spirits. There also will be lawn games, live music from local bands, dance lessons, goat yoga, sip and learn classes, trolley tours through the park, food vendors, and shopping from a variety of artisan and craft vendors. Saturday limited edition tickets are $75 and tasting tickets are $55. Tickets are $15 for designated drivers.

Cinco de Mayo celebration, 2-5 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The celebration will include Mexican-inspired cocktails, beverages and small bites at Midtown Crossing establishments. Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill will be hosting music and more fun all day. Admission is free.

Tangier Shrine – Kentucky Derby Dinner Party, 3-7 p.m., Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St., Omaha. There will be an array of signature cocktails, a full bourbon bar, and southern fare appetizers and dinner. There will be a “best dressed” contest for men, women and couples. You can cast your vote during the silent auction where you can cast your pick for the Kentucky Derby. Admission is $25 per person.

Saturdays at Stinson Park, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists. Live music will be provided by Personics. Admission is free.

Sunday

Concerts

Viva Las Vegas with Frankie Moreno, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $33 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Renee Fleming, 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. For the first time in 30 years, the operatic soprano will join Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra in a gala concert. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available online at lincolnsymphony.com.

Theater

“Wicked,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Stick Fly,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Giver,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

International Omaha, 8 a.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Free events (no ticket required), which include a developing rider invitational, are available during the morning and afternoon performances at no charge. A Grand Prix Jumping Event will begin at 3:15 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. The event also will feature a free tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

Junkstock: Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Bellevue. The festival will feature full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages featuring local, regional and national talent, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 per person for groups of 10 and over.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha 2022, 10:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m., 24th and N streets, Omaha. There will be live music and entertainment, carnival rides, food, exhibitors, games and more. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Concerts

Spring vocal music concert, 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Archbishop Bergan seventh through 12th grade vocal music concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont.

Styx and REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. The special guest will be George Thorogood and The Destroyers. Tickets start at $52 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Oklahoma,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production is recommended for ages 12 and over. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Oklahoma,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production is recommended for ages 12 and over. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

May 12

Concerts

Fremont Middle School Choir concert, 7:30 p.m., Al Bahe Gymnasium, Fremont High School.

Spring band/orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.

Theater

“Stick Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St.; by phone at 402-553-0800; or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Wicked,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $43.50 to $163.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

