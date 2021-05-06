Entertainment calendar for May 7-13

Fremont Hispanic Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. A parade will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. It will start at First and Main streets in downtown Fremont, make its way up Main Street, and end at John C. Fremont Park. The festival will offer a variety of activities, entertainment and cultural experiences for the entire family. There will be craft booths, dance performers, ethnic foods, music and live entertainment.

Beaks, Bills, Feathers & Quills, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day by learning about birds, designing bird crafts and exploring on their own to catch a glimpse of various ducks, geese and cranes with binoculars. Event activities are free to Wildlife Safari Park members or with paid park admission.

Wildlife Encounters, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St., Suite 131, Omaha. Wildlife Encounters will be at Fat Brain Toys to introduce young explorers to a fun variety of real wildlife animals. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.