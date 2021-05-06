Entertainment calendar for May 7-13

Friday
Theater
“You Can’t Take It With You,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Adams and Cooley Rat Pack Jazz, 8 p.m., virtual event. This free virtual event will be available to watch on the Lied Center’s Facebook page.
Events
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The vintage festival features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country, live music and food trucks. The festival continues through Sunday. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Pink Martini with the Omaha Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $79 are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“You Can’t Take It With You,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. There also is an online streaming option available for $5. Tickets may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The theme this weekend is Celts n’ Kilts. The two-day event will feature full-contact equestrian jousting, six unique performance stages, over 100 costumed characters, and many one-of-a-kind artisans. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.
Fremont Hispanic Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. A parade will kick off the festival at 10 a.m. It will start at First and Main streets in downtown Fremont, make its way up Main Street, and end at John C. Fremont Park. The festival will offer a variety of activities, entertainment and cultural experiences for the entire family. There will be craft booths, dance performers, ethnic foods, music and live entertainment.
Beaks, Bills, Feathers & Quills, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day by learning about birds, designing bird crafts and exploring on their own to catch a glimpse of various ducks, geese and cranes with binoculars. Event activities are free to Wildlife Safari Park members or with paid park admission.
Wildlife Encounters, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St., Suite 131, Omaha. Wildlife Encounters will be at Fat Brain Toys to introduce young explorers to a fun variety of real wildlife animals. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Mayfest, noon to 3 p.m., LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St., Lincoln. Mayfest is an outdoor, family-friendly fundraiser for the LUX Center for the Arts outreach program. There will be live music, food and art activities for all ages. Admission is free.
Flight Night, 6-10 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This is a 21 and older event. Guests can experience the museum without the large crowd, enjoy free simulator rides and guided museum tours, stargaze with the Omaha Astronomical Society, view a show in the planetarium, and grab drinks at the cash bar. Tickets are $14 for members and $20 for non-members.
Sunday
Concerts
Archbishop Bergan’s grades 5-12 instrumental music concert, 4 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Middle School/High School gym, Fremont.
Pink Martini with the Omaha Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $79 are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com
Lied Live Online featuring Sam Stacy, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Stacy is a Lincoln native who recently received national attention after winning a spot on Team Blake on NBC’s “The Voice.” This event is being presented for both in-person and virtual audiences. It is free to attend in-person, but a ticket is required. Visit www.liedcenter.org to register to receive your ticket to attend in person or to receive a link to view the concert virtually.
Theater
“Constellations,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Junkstock: Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.
Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Admission is $14 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-12, and $10 each for groups of 10 or more.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Concerts
Archbishop Bergan’s grades 7-12 vocal music concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.
Events
Opening of 9/11 World Trade Center Exhibit, Gateway Mall, Lincoln. The exhibit, which will be on display through May 22, is touring nationwide to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The 9/11 replica was constructed in the Netherlands by artist Daan Van Der Steijn. The public will be able to view the exhibit during mall hours. It will be on display near the center court.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Concerts
Etienne Charles & Creole Soul, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
May 13
Theater
“Constellations,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This production contains adult language and subject matter. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.