Friday
Concerts
The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Endangered Species Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The event is presented by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. Guests are invited to visit all of the endangered species that call the zoo home. Admission is $9.95 for adults ages 13-61, $8.95 for children ages 2-12 and seniors ages 62 and over.
Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 4-10 p.m., Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, near Gretna. General admission includes a souvenir glass, tastings of 150 wines from 20 Nebraska wineries, a wine tote, education sessions, live music, artisan and food vendors, fire rings and yard games. Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the gate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Kenny Chesney, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. No fishing license or park entry permit is required. There will be prizes, free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop while supplies last. Each child must be accompanied by a parent to be entered into the derby and casting contest.
Helicopter Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Helicopters from military, law enforcement and commercial pilots will begin descending at 10 a.m. After all helicopters land, spectators can visit with helicopter pilots and get a firsthand view of each aircraft. Helicopter rides will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Activities also will take place inside the museum, including a drone workshop, free movies in the museum’s theater, free balloon sculptors and a make-and-take project. Admission of $12 for adults and $6 for youth ages 4-12 applies to indoor activities.
Toast Nebraska Wine Festival, 1-10 p.m., Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, near Gretna. Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the gate.
Magnum Pro Wrestling, 6 p.m., Ralston Arena. Tickets are $15 per person or $50 for a family pack (five tickets).
Sunday
Concerts
Music by Claude Bourbon, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. His guitar playing music includes Spanish and Middle Eastern styles. He incorporates all five fingers on each hand during his playing. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Sensory Friendly Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The event will offer a morning at the museum for families to experience the new fourth floor and participate in activities in a quitter, more supportive environment. Areas of the museum will be altered, including exhibit audio being turned down or off. Museum admission is free during this time.
4th Annual Sowers Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gateway Mall, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Derek Hough: Live! The Tour, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The live dance show features new stage production, versatility and Hough’s stage presence. He will explore styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
May 23
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.