Friday
Concerts
Sons of Serendip, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. The concert is the final production in the 2018-19 Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Non-FMES member adult tickets are $20 for Friday’s show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Marilyn Maye Live in the 1200 Club, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $30 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
1st Annual Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention, 2 p.m. to midnight, Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are $20 per day. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
FreedomFest picnic, 5:30 p.m., Scribner City Park. The Scribner-Snyder FCCLA members will be serving a pulled pork meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. There also will be various kids games and a horse shoe tournament. Those attending are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and beverage.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
“ALIENS” – A Salute to Actor Michael Biehn, 7 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Film historian Bruce Crawford will present a screening of director James Cameron’s 1986 classic, “ALIENS.” The film’s leading man and co-star, actor Michael Biehn, will address the audience. A meet-and-greet and autograph session will following the screening. Admission is $24.
Starlight Movie: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse, 9-11 p.m., Sumtur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Concerts
Boney James: The Honesty Tour 2019 with Chad Stoner Band, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dodge County Caffeine and Car Cruise-In, 8-10 a.m., Rise and Shine Doughnuts, 1951 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
FreedomFest, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include a 5K run/walk, 8 a.m.; breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire Station; poker run, 11 a.m.; car wash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., bank parking lot; water fights, 1 p.m., fire station; funnel cakes, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; adult foosball and water pong, 2 p.m.; hamburger/hot dog feed, 5 p.m.; concert featuring Shenandoah and Dylan Bloom Band, 7:30 p.m.
Memorial Day Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be special animal presentations for all ages throughout the zoo as well as a bounce house for little ones on the Desert Dome Plaza. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Opening of “Enchanted Kingdom” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 1, is filled with diverse creatures and characters. Children can explore the Market Place and pretend to be a blacksmith, a tailor or a farmer. There also is a castle, library, kitchen, mirror maze, courtyard, the Royal Hall, a treasure sluice, a unicorn stable and a dragon nursery nest.
1st Annual Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention, 11 a.m. to midnight, Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are $20 per day. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
Sunday
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Memorial Day Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be special animal presentations for all ages throughout the zoo as well as a bounce house for little ones on the Desert Dome Plaza. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
1st Annual Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are $20 per day. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
Monday
Events
Memorial Day Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be special animal presentations for all ages throughout the zoo as well as a bounce house for little ones on the Desert Dome Plaza. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
Opening of “Miss Saigon,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production, which will continue through June 2, is recommended for ages 12 and over. Tickets range from $35 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Events
Cruise In to Raising Cane’s, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club Inc.
May 30
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.