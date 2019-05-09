Friday
Concerts
River Riot 2019, 1 p.m., Westfair Amphitheater, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Thornetta Davis Live in the 1200 Club, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Day Room,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This comedy begins in a hospital room occupied by two men, whose world begins to spin away from reality as they are visited by fellow patients and hospital staffers. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for students and youth.
Events
Lincoln Children’s Zoo Expansion Grand Opening, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Visitors are invited to say hi to the zoo’s new baby giraffes, tigers and spider monkeys.
Fourth Annual Lincoln Unites!, 1:30-7 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. The event will include free international food, performers from around the world, a citizenship ceremony, a film festival and many interactive booths. Admission is free.
Sip Nebraska Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival, 4-10 p.m., Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Sip Nebraska will highlight vintages from Nebraska wineries, craft breweries and spirits. The weekend also will include live music; unlimited wife, hard cider, craft beer and spirits tastings; unique food pairings; art and jewelry vendors; educational sessions; trolley tours through the park; and more. Tickets range from $25 to $70.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Spring into Summer Outdoor Event, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Zorinsky Lake, Omaha. The free park party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. will feature bounce houses, s’mores, canoeing, archery, a rock wall, DJ and more. Food trucks will be on hand for food and beverage purchases. A free concert with Omaha cover band, Taxi Driver, will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Concerts
Alex Gemignani Live at the 1200 Club, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Day Room,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for students and youth.
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is birds. Activities are free with museum admission.
The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, Papillion. Tickets at the gate are $14 for adults and $9 for children.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Sip Nebraska Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival, 1-10 p.m., Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets range from $25 to $70.
“150 Years in the Making,” 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The program will tell the story of the driving of the Golden Spike event in Nebraska, which began the process of the Transcontinental Railroad. The railroad museum will be bringing railroad souvenirs for attendees to purchase if interested. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Dynasty Combat Sports’ Spring Brawl, 7:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Concerts
#IMOMSOHARD, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the web series, #IMOMSOHARD. They discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood. Tickets start at $49.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Day Room,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for students and youth.
Events
The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, Papillion. Tickets at the gate are $14 for adults and $9 for children.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Tuesday
Concerts
Cher, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Cher will be performing all of her hits along with new songs from the “Dancing Queen” album. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Wednesday
Concerts
The Temptations and Four Tops, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club.
May 16
Concerts
Lizz Wright, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Tool, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $49.50 and are available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.