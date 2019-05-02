Friday
Concerts
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
Opening of “Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production – led by an all-female cast – is the “true-ish” story of 10 explorers on four boats charting the course of the Colorado River in 1869. It will continue through May 26. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Bonsai and Ikebana exhibitions, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Members of the Nebraska Bonsai Society will be on hand to answer questions and will offer some bonsai materials for sale. Ikebana is the art of Japanese flower arrangement. The Ikebana exhibition will feature arrangements from both classical and contemporary schools of Ikebana. Admission is included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under 6.
Block Party, 4-8 p.m., International Quilt Study Center & Museum, Omaha. The free fun for all ages will include arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals, games, refreshments and more.
Pan Asian History and Heritage Celebration, 5-7:30 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. This free event will feature a performance by the Chinese Classical Music Ensemble, arts and crafts, a green screen selfie station, and traditional Asian food.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
2019 Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 5:30 p.m., South 24th Street between L and P streets, South Omaha. The carnival, food and beer garden will begin at 5:30 p.m. A kickoff concert is set for 6 p.m.
Family Night at the Museum, 5:30-8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Omaha. The theme is “Sounds of the Railroad.” Admission is free.
Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.
Saturday
Concerts
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The American Midwest Ballet’s Erin Alarcon will take audience members dancing down the Yellow Brick Road in this imaginative new full-length ballet. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Bonsai and Ikebana exhibitions, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under 6.
Spring Fling Craft, Antique and Junk Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mall of the Bluffs, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is free.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. This year’s theme is “When the Troops Meet the Native Americans.” A park entry permit is required.
2019 Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 10 a.m., South 24th Street between L and P streets, South Omaha. The annual parade will be at 10 a.m. A fiesta is set for 11 a.m. There also will be a carnival, health fair and beer garden entertainment.
National Space Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Space Museum, near Ashland. The event will feature Dr. Jennifer Levasseur from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. Her presentation begins at 10 a.m. and reservations are not required. The museum also will hold Jedi training classes presented by Husker Saber Academy for youth ages 6 and up. Reservations may be made upon entering the museum.
Opening of “Garth Williams: Illustrator of the Century” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Williams was the illustrator of dozens of children’s classics. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 11. Admission is free.
Beaks and Bills, Feathers and Quills, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. International Migratory Bird Month is May and Wildlife Safari Park education staff are celebrating by setting up stations for visitors to learn more about birds. Events are free with paid admission.
2019 Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, Papillion. The first weekend, Magic & Majestics, will feature all of the wizards, magicians, sorcerers and conjurers of the land. Admission is $13 for adults and $8 for kids.
Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.
Sunday
Concerts
Pines of Rome, 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The concert will be presented by the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
OAYO Diamond Jubilee, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The OAYO Youth Symphony and members of the Omaha Symphony Orchestra will perform side-by-side with special guest Maestro Ian Passmore. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
60th Annual Fremont Coin Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The annual event features a collection of coin dealers who can help coin enthusiasts sell, purchase or appraise valuable coins and other currency. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
Bonsai and Ikebana exhibitions, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under 6.
Spring Fling Craft, Antique and Junk Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mall of the Bluffs, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is free.
Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6005 Grover St., Omaha. Admission is free.
50th Annual Czech Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pla Mor Ballroom, Lincoln. The event will include Czech vendors, heritage demonstrations, choir performances, accordion jamming and polka dancing. Admission is free.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. This year’s theme is “When the Troops Meet the Native Americans.” A park entry permit is required.
2019 Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 10:30 a.m., South 24th Street between L and P streets, South Omaha. A Mariachi Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. There also will be a fiesta, youth area, carnival and Victory Boxing.
2019 Renaissance Festival of Nebraska, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, Papillion. The first weekend, Magic & Majestics, will feature all of the wizards, magicians, sorcerers and conjurers of the land. Admission is $13 for adults and $8 for kids.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Archbishop Bergan middle school/high school spring concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.
P!nk, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $47.45 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Wednesday
Events
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
May 9
Theater
“Men On Boats,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of “Nature’s Colorful Threads” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Omaha Weavers and Spinners Guild members have created pieces, individually or collaboratively, that showcase the various ways that fibers and dyes found in nature can become works of art. The exhibit will continue through June 17.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.