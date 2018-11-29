Friday
Concerts
Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Audiences will journey into a visual world with acrobats, aerialists, hijinks and holiday cheer. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Opening of “Elf The Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The modern musical classic Christmas comedy for all ages will run through Dec. 23. Tickets are limited and range from $22 to $27. They are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice skating rink, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., just east of 42nd Street, midway between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue on the north side of the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science Education. Admission is $7, which includes skates (cash or credit card only).
Holiday Cultural Festival, 5-9 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Over 40 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress, while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Ethnic foods and gifts also will be available for purchase. Regular museum admission applies.
Opening of the Railyard ice skating rink, 5-9 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Opening night also will feature a holiday fair and a special skating performance. The Nebraska Floral Society will be on site creating special holiday flower arrangements that will be raffled off throughout the night. Admission is free. Skate rental is $9 for adults 12 and up and $6 for children.
Winter Wonderland, 5-9 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The creators of Junkstock will transform Sycamore Farms into a vintage winter wonderland. There will be 70 indoor, heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans; a visit from Santa; hayrack rides; a large light display; and a bonfire lounge. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served. Down Memory Lane will play at 7 p.m.
23rd Annual Christmas at the Cathedral, 7:30-9:30 p.m., St. Cecilia Cathedral, Papillion. The Omaha Symphonic Chorus will be joined by the Omaha Symphony, Nebraska Wesleyan University Concert Choir, American Midwest Ballet, Lincoln Boys Choir and River City Ringers. Tickets range from $20 to $30.
Saturday
Concerts
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Deck the Halls, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available by phone by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
St. Patrick’s Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The annual bazaar begins with morning coffee and sweet rolls from 8-11:30 a.m. in the church family room. The luncheon in Delaney Hall will feature a roast pork dinner for $10 or sloppy joe, chips, salad and a dessert for $7. The Christmas Shop will have live music. There also will be vendors, baked goods, cookies, candy and raffle items.
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. The event will feature a variety of homemade cookies and treats. You can purchase a container and fill it with your favorites. Proceeds will support Trinity’s youth attending the national youth gathering.
Christmas Arts & Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Fremont Parks and Recreation Department’s 41st Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
74th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include cookies sold by the pound, the traditional luncheon, a silent auction, Santa’s Attic and the Book Nook.
27th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. 2nd St., Cedar Bluffs. Christmas cookies and candies will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served.
Holiday Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dodge Auditorium, Dodge. The event will feature a variety of vendors, free kids’ activities, food and giveaways. Admission is $2. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Over 50 vendors will be located under heated tents. Admission is free.
Opening of the giant snow globe, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westroads Mall, next to Flagship Commons, Omaha. Visitors are invited to walk into a 10-foot snow globe and get their picture taken with their loved ones. Admission is free.
Santa Goes to Space, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The event will feature Santa Claus, the Star Wars 501st Legion Stormtroopers, and interactive family fun activities. The event is part of general admission for the day.
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will feature local choirs and ensembles, cookies, cider and more. A $5 donation will be collected at the door. There also will be a silent auction for wreaths decorated by local businesses.
Christmas in Greece, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The day will feature parishioners’ festive family holiday customs, traditional costumes, Greek food for purchase, a Christmas boutique, historic Byzantine Church tour, live music, folk dancing and a visit from St. Nicholas. Admission is free.
8th Annual Christmas in the Village, noon to 5 p.m., 24th and Lake streets, Omaha. The event will feature live holiday music outdoors, free carriage rides, cookie decorating, a live nativity scene, holiday boutique and more. Admission is free.
Hot Shops Winter Open House, noon to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. The event will feature art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music, with almost every artist opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.
Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo. The event will include Humanities speakers, musical entertainment, quilt show, needle artist, bake sale, silent auction, refreshments and children’s activities. Admission is free.
4th Annual Winter Festival, 5 p.m., Village Square, Vet’s Club and Fire Station, Dodge. A soup supper will be served from 5-8 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children under 2. The event also will include carolers, a tree lighting at 6 p.m., visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, sleigh rides and refreshments.
Winter Wonderland, 5-9 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. There will be 70 indoor, heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans; a visit from Santa; hayrack rides; a large light display; and a bonfire lounge. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Road To Bethlehem, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Fremont. The outdoor event tells the Christmas story with the sights and sounds of the first century. There will be shepherds, a Roman soldier and wise men. The night will finish with complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Midland University’s Colors of Christmas concert, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Fremont. A freewill donation will be taken that will be split evenly between the Midland Performing Arts Society and Sammy’s Superheroes, a childhood cancer research charity based in Columbus.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Elementary School Christmas concert, 4 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Joyful Noise, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Gospel Christmas concert will feature the Salem Baptist Church choir. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Middle School/High School Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Empty Bowls project sale, 8:30-11:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. The bowls were made by Midland University students. The minimum cost of a bowl is $10. All proceeds with go to The Banquet at First Lutheran Church.
Christmas Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Over 50 vendors will be located under heated tents. Santa will visit from 2-4 p.m., so bring your cameras. Admission is free.
Christmas in Germany, noon to 6 p.m., German-American Society, Omaha. The event will include German folk songs, dancing, shopping and a variety of authentic German food. Admission is free.
Hot Shops Winter Open House, noon to 5 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. The event will feature art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music, with almost every artist opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.
KETV Family Festival, noon to 5 p.m., various Omaha locations. Downtown arts and cultural institutions will provide free admission and hands-on activities for the entire family. Free trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley will connect the participating locations: Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, W. Dale Clark (Main) Library, The Durham Museum, downtown YMCA and Joslyn Art Museum. Admission is free.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Middle and elementary school students from Lincoln Public Schools will present their own hands-on activities to museum visitors. This special edition of Sunday with a Scientist includes free admission for all visitors.
Photos with Santa, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event, presented by FurEver Home Inc., encourages dog owners to bring their dog to the Fremont Mall to have their picture taken with Santa. The cost is $10 per photo. There also will be a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit FurEver Home Inc.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
“Christmas: A Candid History” by Dr. Bruce D. Forbes, 2 p.m., John G. Neihardt State Historic Site, 306 W. Elm St., Bancroft. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow the program.
Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, 240 N. Walnut St., Wahoo. The event will include Humanities speakers, musical entertainment, quilt show, needle artist, bake sale, silent auction, refreshments and children’s activities. Admission is free.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Winter Wonderland, 5-9 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. There will be 70 indoor, heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans; a visit from Santa; hayrack rides; a large light display; and a bonfire lounge. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
12th annual Nebraska Power Farming Show, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
Family Nights with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa and his reindeer will visit the museum. There also will be holiday crafts and live performances by choirs and ensembles. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors (62 and over), $7 for children (ages 3-12) and free for children 2 and under.
Christmas open house, 7-9 p.m., The May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. All of the museum’s rooms will be decorated, including 12 trees adorned with a variety of ornaments. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Concerts
2018 Holiday Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Pianist Lori Line will present the concert with the theme “Lord of Lords.” Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
12th annual Nebraska Power Farming Show, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
Dec. 6
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
12th annual Nebraska Power Farming Show, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
Santa’s Village, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. There will be professional pictures with Santa. Personal cameras also are welcome. The event also will feature cookies and cocoa, live entertainment and live reindeer.
Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes, 5:30-8 p.m., five Fremont homes. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Interiors Plus in the Kollmeyer Passageway, 408 N. Main St., in Fremont. Proceeds will benefit the Heartland Family Service Jefferson House.