Friday
Concerts
Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Your favorite holiday hits will be performed live by a full symphony orchestra. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hijinks and holiday cheer as the show blends grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra. Tickets range from $21 to $76 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
Opening of “Elf the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This fun-filled musical adaptation of the favorite holiday film that became an instant classic is full of song and dance. The Christmas comedy for all ages will continue through Dec. 22. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. The production will continue through Dec. 22. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Santa’s Arrival, 10 a.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Following the arrival of Santa and his friends, guests can meet them at performances of “Santa’s Magic,” which will be held multiple times daily through Dec. 23. As part of the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, guests may receive a $1 off admission discount for each item they donate, up to $2 per person for up to six people.
Opening of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s outdoor ice skating rink, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., north side of the Michael F. Sorrell Center for Health Science Education, Omaha. Admission is $5, which includes skates.
Tailgate party, 12:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome and asked to bring a snack to share.
Tree lighting celebration, 4-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The estimated tree lighting time is 7 p.m. The event also will include live music by Camille Metoyer Moten, cookie decorating, scavenger hunt, holiday crafts and a visit from Santa.
16th Annual Holiday Lighting Celebration, 6-10 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. A family concert will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a Santa Parade and tree lighting at 7 p.m. There also will be free carriage rides.
Lights of Aksarben Tree Lighting, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. In addition to the tree lighting, there will be free horse and carriage rides, face painting, food and drink, and the sounds of the Salem Baptist Choir. Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be stopping by the celebration.
Opening of Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo will be displaying over 250,000 LED lights. This new experience will include a 34-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk and a 60-foot light tunnel. Non-member ticket prices are $13.95 online or $15.95 at the gate. The light display will be open Wednesdays-Sundays through Dec. 30. Proceeds will support the zoo and care for the animals.
Very Vintage Christmas Market, 6-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The juried show will feature booths filled with vintage finds and antiques, rescued junk and salvaged treasures, vintage Christmas and décor, and handcrafted and repurposed goods. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free.
Saturday
Concerts
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Everyone is invited to experience the third film in the series in high definition on the Holland’s big screen while John Williams’ music is performed live-to-picture. Tickets range from $19 to $96 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
MainStreet of Fremont Annual Christmas Walk, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The tree lighting ceremony with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with live reindeer. Horse drawn carriage rides will be offered throughout downtown Fremont from 6-8 p.m.
Very Vintage Christmas Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free.
Holiday on Twelfth Street, noon to 4 p.m., Old Market, 12th Street from Jackson to Jones, Omaha. The outdoor holiday experience will include a petting zoo, costumed characters, carolers, a magician, seasonal treats for sale, Santa Claus and more. Ollie the Trolley will offer free rides throughout the event.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Holiday Poinsettia Show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light to celebrate the beauty of the season. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
3rd Annual Valley Christmas Tree Lighting and Small Business Saturday, 5-8 p.m., downtown Valley. Trees will be lit at 6 p.m. The event also will include chili and hot cocoa, craft stations and letters to Santa station, scavenger hunt, shopping at downtown businesses and Santa’s arrival.
Winter Wonderland, 5-9 p.m., downtown Papillion. Visitors are invited to delight in celebrating the season with fun and free activities, including carriage rides, hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting, visits with Santa, photos with live reindeer and more.
Sunday
Concerts
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $96 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 6 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
Fremont Bergan High School’s One-Act Play Production, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont.
Events
You have free articles remaining.
Visit Nativity Scenes, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict Center, near Schuyler. Everyone is invited to view nativity scenes from the Holy Land, Africa, North and South America, Asia and Europe. Admission is free. The nativity scenes may be viewed Dec. 1-15 and Jan. 2-6.
Midwest Collectible Toy Show – Holiday Edition, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385, Omaha. Admission is free.
Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict Center, near Schuyler. A large variety of crafts and gifts made by area artists will be on sale through Dec. 15. Admission is free.
Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Highlights will include: 10% off all shop purchases, free gift with purchase, free gift wrap, free calligraphy personalization on books and gift tags, free mimosa in the café (one per person with purchase in the café or shop, 21 and over only), and a drawing for a free Joslyn annual membership.
KETV Family Festival, noon to 5 p.m., six Omaha venues. The participating venues are: Omaha Children’s Museum, Downtown YMCA, Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, The Durham Museum, W. Dale Clark Library and Joslyn Art Museum. Families can park at any of the six venues to access a free heated trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley to connect the sites. All offer free admission and family activities.
FurEver Home Inc. presents Photos with Santa, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Nail trims and microchipping also will be available during this event.
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The entertainment schedule includes: Johnson Crossing Select Choir, 1 p.m.; Fremont Middle School Ladies First, 2 p.m.; Fremont High School Chorale, 3 p.m.; Mike and Amy Spies, 3:30 p.m. There also will be cookies and hot cider, a wreath silent auction, and Dept. 56 Christmas Village display. A $5 donation will be collected at the door.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Holiday Poinsettia Show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light to celebrate the beauty of the season. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Holiday craft event, 5-6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is invited to make large ornaments and upcycled picture frames. The event is free and open to the public.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa and his reindeer will visit the museum. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Concerts
Holiday Under Glass featuring the Central High School Guitar Ensemble, noon to 12:45 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum. An optional tour of “Highlights of the Permanent Collection” will follow the concert at 1 p.m. The concert and tour are included in free general museum admission.
Canadian Brass, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Pride of all Nebraska will perform halftime shows from the 2019 season, its pregame spectacular and more. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors.
Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Omaha. Tickets range from $42.50 to $62 and are available by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $26.95 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Opening of “Virginia Woolf Was Here” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Gallery of Art and Design, Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus, 829 N. 204th St., Elkhorn. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 21. Admission is free.
Opening of “Remember Pearl Harbor!” exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park Visitor Center, Fort Calhoun. The exhibit, which will be on display through Dec. 8, includes a documentary video. Admission to the visitor center is $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 3-12. A park entry permit is required.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. A full dinner is $8 plus tax while a half dinner is $5 plus tax. Desserts are $1 each. Everyone is welcome.
Dec. 5
Concerts
Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Omaha. Tickets range from $42.50 to $62 and are available by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Santa’s Village, 5-7 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The free family event will include professional photos with Santa provided by Dustin Everitt Photography, storytime with Mrs. Clause and live reindeer.
Holiday Spectacular, 5-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. Everyone is invited to celebrate Santa’s arrival with live performances, an indoor snowball fight, ornament decorating and more. The cost is $12 for non-members. Tickets are limited.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.