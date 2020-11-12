Entertainment calendar for Nov. 13-19

Friday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents The Carnival of the Animals, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. All forces of the Omaha Symphony return – in different iterations – to bring out the best in orchestral writing, with works for brass fanfare, fierce wind sections and sensational strings. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“On Broadway,” 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. “On Broadway” highlights the music from Broadway’s newest blockbusters, including “Moulin Rouge,” “Hamilton,” “SIX” and “Dear Evan Hansen” while also featuring hits from iconic productions like “The Lion King,” “West Side Story” and more. Tickets range from $38 to $46 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Dancing Cheek to Cheek, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Maestro Richardson and the Omaha Symphony aim to sweep the audience away with old school love stories and classic favorites. Tickets are $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fall Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cornhusker Social Hall, 2940 Cornhusker Hwy., Lincoln. The event will include vendors of all types, food and door prizes.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Annual Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. This year’s turkey supper meals will only be available through a contactless drive-thru at the church. The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple.) The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.
Sunday
Concerts
The 43rd Army Band, 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard is comprised of citizen soldiers. This performance is aimed to be a tribute to all Armed Service Members as well as great entertainment for anyone in attendance. Tickets to this event are free, but advance reservations are recommended due to limited capacity. Tickets may be reserved by calling 402-472-4747 or visiting www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“I Am My Own Wife,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Tuesday
Events
Mosaic Film Festival featuring “Chief Standing Bear’s Journey to Statuary Hall,” 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts. The film was created by filmmaker Ingrid Holmquist, a Nebraska native and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum. The film is free to attend or stream, but tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, visit www.liedcenter.org. A panel discussion will follow the movie.
Wednesday
Events
Mosaic Film Festival featuring “Guanajuato Norte,” 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts. The film was created by filmmaker Ingrid Holmquist, a Nebraska native and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum. The film is free to attend or stream, but tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, visit www.liedcenter.org. A panel discussion will follow the film.
Nov. 19
Concerts
The Love and Justice Concert honoring Justice Ginsburg, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This collection of songs features works by four female composers and will be performed by soprano Jaime Marie Webb. All Lied Live Online events are streamed live on the Lied Center Facebook page and at www.liedcenter.org. For the first time, this edition of Lied Live Online includes the option to attend in person at the Lied. The performance is free to attend, but a ticket is required. To make a reservation, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!