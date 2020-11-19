Entertainment calendar for Nov. 20-26

Friday
Concerts
1200 Club presents Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. This performance will feature limited seating capacity to allow for social distancing. Masks are required to attend. Tickets are $19 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Opening of the Holiday Lights Festival, Old Market area, Omaha. The lighting display will illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights, garland and festive décor from Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. The lights will span from 10th to 13th streets, and from Harney to Jackson streets. The display also covers North and South Omaha along 24th Street.
Opening of Season of Lights, Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Tens of thousands of white LED lights will be strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. The lights will be displayed Nov. 20 through Feb. 14.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Centennial Overtures: Bach, Vivaldi and Schneider, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Seating is limited due to safety procedures for physically distanced seating. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Opening of the Holiday Poinsettia Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The floral display hall will be filled with hundreds of poinsettias through Jan. 3. At the center of it all is a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree made from more than 700 plants. The holiday show has been designed as a one-way experience with ample room to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in the visitor and education center and in the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Timed tickets are required for all guests. To reserve member timed tickets or buy timed tickets, visit www.lauritzengardens.org.
Fremont Mall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont Mall. A variety of vendors will be at the show. Admission is free.
Opening of Louise Bereuter’s art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St., David City. Admission is free. The exhibit will feature paintings of grain elevators in Eastern Nebraska. Bereuter made these paintings when she and her husband, Doug, were living north of Cedar Bluffs.
Reindeer at the Mall, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Everyone is invited to get their family photo with reindeer. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while standing in line for photos and that your socially distance from others.
Sunday
Events
Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Virtual Sunday with a Scientist: Aircraft & Vibrations, 2-2:45 p.m., Morrill Hall’s Facebook Live. Everyone is welcome to join Dr. Keegan Moore, professor in the UNL Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, to learn about vibrations. Follow along at home with vibration demonstrations. You may wish to have a rubber band and/or a slinky handy if you want to make vibrations along with the presenter.
Monday
Theater
Virtual performance of Fremont High School’s one-act play “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Facebook page. The 30-minute competitive one act is the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan, and how they were able to defy odds and learn how to communicate.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Nov. 26
Events
Virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7 p.m., The Durham Museum’s website and Facebook page. Everyone is invited to tune in to watch The Durham Museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 20-minute program will feature musical performances, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree – all from the comfort of your couch.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!