Entertainment calendar for Nov. 20-26

Events

Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Opening of the Holiday Poinsettia Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The floral display hall will be filled with hundreds of poinsettias through Jan. 3. At the center of it all is a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree made from more than 700 plants. The holiday show has been designed as a one-way experience with ample room to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in the visitor and education center and in the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Timed tickets are required for all guests. To reserve member timed tickets or buy timed tickets, visit www.lauritzengardens.org.

Fremont Mall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont Mall. A variety of vendors will be at the show. Admission is free.

Opening of Louise Bereuter’s art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St., David City. Admission is free. The exhibit will feature paintings of grain elevators in Eastern Nebraska. Bereuter made these paintings when she and her husband, Doug, were living north of Cedar Bluffs.