Entertainment calendar for Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Friday
Theater
Opening of the virtual production of “Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost,” 5:15 p.m. This is the fall production of Creighton University’s Fine and Performing Arts Department. The free public viewing of the production can be accessed starting at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 at: https://youtu.be/9VUs5uh1M-4.
Events
Opening of Santa’s Magic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Santa’s Magic is a live show with several socially distant performances held daily. The show features a talking animatronic Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, indoor snowfall, and a Zoom visit with Santa. It is included with regular museum admission. Santa’s Magic will continue through Dec. 23.
Opening of Christmas at Union Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The celebration includes the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree, the Holiday Cultural Trees Display and other festive displays featuring six local organizations. Christmas at Union Station continues through Jan. 10. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
Saturday
Concerts
Strings of the Season Concert Series, noon to 1 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to enjoy some of the area’s most beautiful holiday string music under the glow of The Durham’s Christmas tree. Visit www.durhammuseum.org for performance listings.
Events
MainStreet of Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk, downtown Fremont. In addition to in-store activities and sales, the day also will feature snowmen, carriage rides and a live reindeer attraction from 4-7 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. A tree lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Schweser’s parking lot, northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.
3rd Annual Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the event will be modified this year. The Valley Days Foundation page will be showing the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting live. Everyone is then invited to drive through Spruce Street to view the lights, wave at Santa and pick up a kids activity and treat bag. The shops along Spruce Street also will be open.
Holiday parade featuring Santa, 5:30 p.m., Scribner’s Main Street. Scribner’s Q150 committee will be serving chili to go for a freewill donation from 4:30 p.m. until gone. There will be a snowman hunt from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city building. SQ150 T-shirts, caps, mugs and ornaments will be for sale. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Sunday
Concerts
Jim Brickman, 3 p.m., virtual concert through the Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln. This private concert event will take place virtually. There are three packages to choose from for this exclusive concert. Tickets range from $40 to $125 and may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Events
Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hitchcock Museum Shop, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. The special shopping day will feature discounts, free gift with purchase, free gift wrap and a chance to win a free Joslyn annual membership.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Tuesday
Events
Historic Outdoor Christmas Walk, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, Fremont. Everyone is invited to enjoy a peek into Christmas past on Nye Avenue by walking the perimeter of the May Museum to view model trains, beautifully adorned vintage Christmas trees, nativity sets and an old time bakery. Santa Claus will have a surprise for you near the front porch and Father Christmas will greet you by the gazebo. This is a free event. Masks are required. The public is asked to enter from 17th Street.
Dec. 3
Events
