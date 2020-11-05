Entertainment calendar for Nov. 6-12

Friday
Theater
“Burn This,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production, which continues through Sunday, shows the tension that erupts when people from different worlds collide. It contains language and adult topics. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Saturday
Theater
“Burn This,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Christmas Revisited sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds from the sale, sponsored by the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary, will benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion post. Applicable health department guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended and will be available on-site.
Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. Admission is $4 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Comic book convention, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch, 522 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will feature comic book and card collections. Daryl Skelton, an accomplished comic book artist, will be attending along with Jesse Kiefer, a Fremont Public Schools art teacher who will be selling prints, and sports card collector Shawn Sullivan. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.
Veterans Day Free Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Veterans and their families can enjoy complimentary admission. Just show your military ID at the front desk. To safely accommodate all guests, reservations must be made in advance.
Drive-Thru Fall Festival, noon to 6 p.m., Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The meal will include a smoked pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, water/pop. The cost is $10. Everyone who purchases a meal can enter for a chance to win a gift basket. Tickets also may be purchased for the gun raffle. Tickets are $10 for one ticket for $25 for three tickets.
Flight Night – Museum After Hours, 6-10 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The “after hours” event will feature live music from former NBC “The Voice” contestant, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, games, planetarium shows and more. A caricature artist will be drawing guests from 7-10 p.m. The museum also will be available to visit, including aircraft tours of the C-47, C-54 and C-119, curated tours of Hangar A, along with a cash bar and concessions. This is a 21 and older event. Advance tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Day of tickets will be $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Sunday
Theater
“Burn This,” 2 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“I Am My Own Wife,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. Admission is $4 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Veterans Day Free Weekend, noon to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Veterans and their families can enjoy complimentary admission. Just show your military ID at the front desk. To safely accommodate all guests, reservations must be made in advance.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Lincoln Veterans Parade, 2 p.m., downtown Lincoln. The parade will begin with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. at the north capital building steps. The parade line will then start from South 21st and K streets moving westbound to South 14th Street.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Wednesday
Events
Veterans Recognition Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Free gate admission will be offered to all active and retired military members, veterans and their families on Veterans Day. Buildings and grounds close at 5 p.m. with the exception of the Lied Jungle, which closes at 3 p.m. Non-members receiving free admission do not need to make a timed ticket reservation. They are asked to proceed to the main entrance and inform staff of their military status.
Veterans Day program, 11 a.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The one-hour program will begin with a posting of the colors followed by remarks from scheduled keynote speakers from U.S. Strategic Air Command. Veterans are encouraged to attend this event in uniform and all active, retired and veteran service members will receive free admission into the museum on Veterans Day.
Free Veterans Day Meal, 5-7 p.m. (or until food is gone), Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The meal, which is open to veterans and their immediate families (spouse and children), is being hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20. The entrees are pulled pork, brisket and sloppy joe while the sides are coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans and pasta salad. The meal also includes a drink and dessert. Meals are free, but donations are welcome.
Nov. 12
Theater
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
