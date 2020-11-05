Entertainment calendar for Nov. 6-12

Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. Admission is $4 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Comic book convention, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch, 522 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will feature comic book and card collections. Daryl Skelton, an accomplished comic book artist, will be attending along with Jesse Kiefer, a Fremont Public Schools art teacher who will be selling prints, and sports card collector Shawn Sullivan. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Veterans Day Free Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Veterans and their families can enjoy complimentary admission. Just show your military ID at the front desk. To safely accommodate all guests, reservations must be made in advance.

Drive-Thru Fall Festival, noon to 6 p.m., Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The meal will include a smoked pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, water/pop. The cost is $10. Everyone who purchases a meal can enter for a chance to win a gift basket. Tickets also may be purchased for the gun raffle. Tickets are $10 for one ticket for $25 for three tickets.