Friday
Concerts
Big Red Sam, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Tickets are $20 each. They are available at www.fremontoperahouse.org or by stopping by Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The show combines the sounds of gospel, jazz, soul, Motown rhythms with the driving force of a marching band. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The audience controls this all-request Beatles show, which will run through Dec. 31. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
6th Annual Art Market, 1-7 p.m., International Quilt Museum, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Midtown Merry Market, 5-9 p.m., Turner Park, Midtown Crossing, Omaha. While shopping at local makers and vendors, guests can enjoy music, entertainment and special activities, including an appearance by Santa. The “Season of Lights” begins at dusk as the Turner Park trees are lit for the season. Admission is free.
Opening of Santa’s Rock n Lights, 5 p.m., Werner Park, Omaha. The drive thru Christmas light show experience will feature almost a full mile of nearly 1,000 programmable elements and over 100,000 lights synchronized to music. Tickets are $24.99 per vehicle and may be purchased online at www.santasrocknlights.com. Prices include admission for one vehicle with up to six people (additional passengers are $6 each). Tickets also may be purchased on site with a credit card or exact change in cash. The light show will continue through Dec. 31.
Opening of “Piecing Together the Past” exhibit, 5-7:30 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. The exhibit, which will be on display through Dec. 31, explores Nebraska’s deep past through the lens of archeological discoveries. Visitors to the opening event will be able to: see archeological artifacts spanning thousands of years, uncover objects in a mock dig pit, walk through an imaginary excavation trench, meet historic re-enactors from Fort Atkinson and more. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Windborne’s The Music of Queen, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Brody Dolyniuk and the Windborne Music band will join the orchestra for platinum hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You” and more. Tickets range from $30 to $98 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Holiday Pop Up Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. Guests are invited to shop fresh produce, meats and eggs, baked goods, specialty food items and local crafters. Admission is free.
Opening of the Holiday Poinsettia Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The annual show featuring thousands of poinsettias will continue through Jan. 5. Standard garden admission rates apply to visit the show.
Nebraska Brick Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Custom-built LEGO creations will be on display. Guests also are invited to participate at the play brick table, graffiti wall or build a race car to send down the Museum of American Speed’s LE’O ramp. There will be raffles, prizes and awards. Admission is $8.
6th Annual Art Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Quilt Museum, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Christmas in Greece: Greek Holiday Extravaganza Food Fare & Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The festival will feature Greek food and pastries, Greek beer and wine, cultural activities, boutique and marketplace gifts, holiday traditions and historic church tours. St. Nicholas will visit for pictures with kids. Admission is free.
Presentation by author Joe Starita, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Starita will give a presentation about his book, “A Warrior of the People.” The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
2nd Annual Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., downtown Scribner. Santa will be in the public library following the parade.
50s and 60s singles dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Couples are welcome. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Concerts
“Broad Street Revue – Sings the Music of Christmas,” 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. Admission is free, but a freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the Fremont High School Choir Fund for the group’s trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Theater
Nebraska Brick Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Opening of the 20th annual Holiday Lights Festival, Old Market, Omaha. Due to construction at the Gene Leahy Mall, this year’s lights will illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights and garland through Jan. 5. The lights will span from 10th to 13th streets, and from Harney to Jackson streets.
Tuesday
Concerts
Third Eye Blind, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $119.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Spoon River Anthology,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. A renowned collection of short free-form poems, “Spoon River Anthology” weaves the epitaphs of the residents of fictional small town Spoon River into a chilling history of turn-of-the-century America.
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Events
Holiday parade, 6 p.m., Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Parade attendees will enjoy live performances from the SNJ Singers, Bellevue West ROTC, Papillion-La Vista South High School Titan Marching Band, award-winning Stepper-ettes Baton & Dance, and more. Miss Nebraska, Allie Swanson, will be making an appearance in the parade, along with various popular characters and Santa Claus. The parade will be followed by the ceremonial lighting of the center’s holiday tree in the center of Main Street.
Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar, 7-10 p.m., S2 Refuse & Roll-offs, 550 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will include a cash bar, music and games. The cover charge is $5.
Nov. 28
Events
Fremont Family YMCA Turkey Trot, 8 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event includes 2- and 5-mile runs with a 1-mile family walk. Registrations through Nov. 27 are $30. Registration on the day of the race is $35 and does not include a T-shirt. Walkers are free.
Thanksgiving at the zoo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.