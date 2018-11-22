Friday
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Opening of the Holiday Poinsettia Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. More than 5,000 poinsettias in nearly 20 different varieties were grown for the 2018 display, which will be on display through Jan. 6. Standard garden admission rates apply.
Opening of Santa’s Magic, 10 a.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Santa’s Magic is an interactive show with indoor snowfall and characters like elves, the Snow Queen and Snow King, and Santa. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. in front of the Omaha Children’s Museum. The first show of the day will begin at 10:30 a.m. Santa’s Magic will continue through Dec. 23.
Tailgate party, 10 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Bring snacks to share and cheer on the Huskers against Iowa. Everyone is welcome.
Opening of Christmas at Union Station, 4-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Festivities will begin with the annual tree lighting ceremony at about 7 p.m. The event also will include entertainment, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, and a visit from Santa. Christmas at Union Station will continue through Jan. 6.
15th Annual Holiday Lighting Celebration, 6 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. The Peppermint Elves will perform a family holiday concert at 6 p.m. The parade at 7 p.m. will feature the arrival of Santa with the lighting ceremony to following. Free carriage rides will be offered until 10 p.m.
Lights of Aksarben Tree Lighting, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will include a tree lighting, free horse and carriage rides, face painting, food and drink, music, and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Johnny Manhattan Orchestra, 7-10 p.m., DelRay Ballroom, 817 R St., Lincoln’s Haymarket. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. There is a $12 per person cover charge at the door. A short dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is included in the cover charge.
Saturday
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
MainStreet Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., downtown Fremont. Visit www.mainstreetfremont.org for a schedule of events.
Santa in the Village and Rockbrook Village Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. The event will feature local artisans and vendors from around the Midwest, carriage rides with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and refreshments. Admission is free.
Old Market Holiday History Tour, noon to 3 p.m., 11th and Howard streets, Omaha. An expert local tour guide will share the vibrant holiday part of the Old Market and downtown Omaha. Among the special things visitors will see is a display of items from a past JL Brandeis & Sons Christmas window. Admission is free.
Scribner Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., downtown Scribner. A soup supper will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. The lighting of the Main Street lights and the parade will begin at 5 p.m. Santa will be on hand. There also will be a kids’ coloring contest.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Holidays in the Old Market, 5-9 p.m., Old Market, Omaha. The lights will come on at dusk and there will be carolers wandering the streets, holiday window displays, and refreshments.
Sunday
Concerts
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Leon Sings Noel, 4 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Leon Williams will be singing Christmas carols, sacred as well as traditional and popular carols. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Museum Store Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum Hitchcock Museum Shop, Omaha. Everyone is invited to explore exclusive merchandise and enjoy offers during this one-day event.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Wednesday
Concerts
Lindsey Stirling: The Wanderland Tour, 8 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Stirling is an American violinist, dancer, performance artist and composer. Tickets start at $43 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Nov. 29
Concerts
Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Pride of all Nebraska will perform halftime shows from the 2018 season, their pregame spectacular and more. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.