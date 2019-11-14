Friday
Concerts
Ailey II, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Ailey II features 12 on-their-way-to-the-top dancers. They perform works by emerging talents fresh out of the rehearsal room. Tickets range from $20 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Opening of “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through Dec. 23. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dinos on the Loose, 4-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests can enjoy dinosaur-themed activities and meet Tiny, the museum’s giant dinosaur who will be available for a “meat & greet” at various points throughout the evening. Admission is $13 for kids and adults, $12 for seniors, and free for members and children under 2.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The special is Salisbury steak. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m
Saturday
Concerts
Piano Guys, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Piano Guys became an Internet sensation through self-made music videos. Tickets range from $51 to $91 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Holiday craft show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. There will be jewelry, baked goods, home décor and more. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Bad Habit is a high energy rock and roll cover band from Omaha. The cover charge is $5. A meal of a 12-ounce prime rib, baked potato, salad and roll will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the dining room. The cost is $20 per plate. Tickets for both the meal and the band are $20.
Mask*A*Raid, 8-11 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum. Mask*A*Raid is a teens-only dance party. This free event, by teens for teens, will feature music, food and the opportunity to hang out in a club-like atmosphere after hours at the museum. Masks and costumes are encouraged. Advance registration is highly encouraged, but not required, online at www.joslyn.org. Doors open at 8 p.m. Teens are asked to arrive no later than 9 p.m. Photo/school ID is required at the door. Re-entry will not be permitted. The event ends promptly at 11 p.m.
Sunday
Concerts
Voices of Omaha’s 51st Annual Performance of “Messiah,” 3 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Admission is free.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Author Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Guests will get to meet and hear more than a dozen authors of all genres. Copies of the authors’ works will be available to purchase on-site. Guests should arrive before 10 a.m. as the program will begin with author presentations in the ConAgra Theater located on the lower level of the museum. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $6 for children ages 4-12.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The event highlights the work of scientists while educating Morrill Hall visitors on a variety of science and natural history topics. Regular museum admission applies.
Public tours, 1 p.m. 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Omaha’s Children’s Business Fair, 1:30-4 p.m., Omaha Design Center. Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace. Between 50 and 75 kid-run businesses are expected at the fair. Local leaders/entrepreneurs will serve as judges for the event. Admission is free. The public can purchase Business Fair Bucks to spend at the youth booths. The youth entrepreneurs do not accept cash or cards directly.
Monday
Concerts
Vesper Concert Series featuring Atlas, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. A pre-concert talk with the composer will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Comedian Brian Regan, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $26 to $52 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Concerts
Wilco, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $85 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Nov. 21
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.