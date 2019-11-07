Friday
Theater
“Ella Enchanted,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Events
2019 Autumn Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
“Caddyshack!” with actress Cindy Morgan, 7-10:30 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Morgan, who played Lacey Underall in the film, will speak before the screening and discuss the making of the iconic film. A meet-and-greet and autograph session for fans will follow. Tickets are $24. For more information and to buy tickets over the phone, call 402-341-6559.
Saturday
Concerts
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Britten & Brahms, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and $5 for youth ages 17 and under. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Theater
“Ella Enchanted,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Events
2019 Run for Warriors, 8:30, Trinity Lutheran School, Fremont. For more information, visit http://runforwarriors.com. Proceeds will benefit Trinity students and the veterans memorial in Fremont.
Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free.
Free admission for veterans, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission will be free for veterans and their family members.
Historic Home Tour and Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Over 20 local vendors will be offering unique wares. A shuttle will be running a neighborhood loop with stops at two Bemis Park homes, the St. Cecilia Cathedral and the new home of the St. Barnabas Parish House and Rectory. Tickets are $20.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “Sun, Earth and Universe.” Investigate activities are designed for children ages 5-10 and are free with regular museum admission.
Fremont Altrusa Club’s Annual Holiday Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St.
2019 Autumn Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
Warrior Football Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, north of the grandstands, Fremont. The Warriors will take on the Doane Tigers at 1 p.m.
Veterans Parade, 2 p.m., Nebraska State Capital, Lincoln. The parade is scheduled for a 2 p.m. opening ceremony at the north Capital building steps. The parade will then start from South 21st Street and K Street moving westbound to South 14th Street.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Turkey Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs. Turkey and all of the trimmings, pies and desserts will be served. Carryout dinners will be available from 4-7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under. The event also will include a silent auction.
Bethel 15’s 10th Annual Give Thanks for Hearing Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Masonic Lodge, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Tickets are $8 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and under. There also will be a silent auction.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to midnight, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner.
Sunday
Concerts
Double-Double Duo, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. This concert is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Each duo member is a “double threat” on two instruments. A single adult FMES membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
For King & Country, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Ella Enchanted,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Events
2019 Autumn Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
Historic Home Tour and Boutique, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Over 20 local vendors will be offering unique wares. A shuttle will be running a neighborhood loop with stops at two Bemis Park homes, the St. Cecilia Cathedral and the new home of the St. Barnabas Parish House and Rectory. Tickets are $20.
Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival, noon to 6 p.m., 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, refreshments, silent auction, bingo, ham and turkey raffle, and prizes.
Free admission for veterans, 1-5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission will be free for veterans and their family members.
Monday Theater
Opening of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $24.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Free breakfast for veterans, 6-11 a.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, Fremont. The Fremont Bergan Band will play at 8:30 a.m.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Veterans Day program, 11-11:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Al Bahe Gymnasium. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. John Witzel of the U.S. Air Force. Anyone planning to attend is asked to call the high school office so that the school will have appropriate seating accommodations for all.
Veterans Day program, 1:30 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont. Everyone is invited. All grades will be singing. A lunch will be served in the school gym for veterans and their family members at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday Theater
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $24.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Concerts
Lana Del Rey: The Norman Rockwell Tour, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $59.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $24.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Opening of “Top Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Carson Theater, Lincoln. This original, darkly comic play by Caryl Churhill offers a blistering yet sympathetic look at women who achieve success by adopting the worst traits of self-made men. The play contains adult content and themes. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for students and youth.
Nov. 14
Concerts
Laura Ortman, 7 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. Ortman plays violin, Apache violin, piano, electric guitar, keyboards, pedal steel guitar, sings through a megaphone, and makes field recordings. Admission is free.
Theater
“Top Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Carson Theater, Lincoln. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 62 and older, and $10 for students and youth.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Tree of White Lights Annual Lighting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The Fremont Middle School Honor Choir will perform. Hot cider, coffee and cookies will be served.