Friday
Theater
“Ella Enchanted,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Madama Butterfly,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets to the opera range from $19 to $99 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Bison Night at the Museum, 5:30-8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event will include crafts, activities and lots of bison information. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
The Four Italian Tenors, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 30-minute participatory production is filled with visual delights that is especially suited for children over age 2. Tickets are $12.
“Ella Enchanted,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique & Junk Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $3.50. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free.
Hooper American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Revisited, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. There will be a wide selection of new, used, vintage, collectible, quality items. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a goodwill donation. Proceeds benefit veteran programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion post.
45th Annual Chain of Friends Craft Boutique, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper City Auditorium. A wide variety of handmade items will be on display. The lunch stand will be sponsored by the Logan View FCCLA. Admission is $1. All proceeds from the boutique will be used for community projects.
River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. A park entry permit is required.
A Holiday at Hogwarts, noon to 3 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. This family friendly event will allow visitors to see owls and raptors, enjoy Harry Potter-themed crafts and head out on the boardwalk for a Horcrux Hunt. Admission is $20.
Candlelight tour, 6 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Guests will be taken on a guided tour of the fort by candlelight. Each stop along the way will reveal another part of the evening’s plot, which is based on actual events. The walking tour will take approximately one hour and thirty minutes. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the tour. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 12 and under, and $15 for seniors 60 and over. Reservations are required by calling Kristy at 402-445-0706. A park entry permit is required.
Sunday
Theater
“A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 30-minute participatory production is filled with visual delights that is especially suited for children over age 2. Tickets are $12.
Nebraska Reptile Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature reptiles, exotic animals, turtles, cage supplies and feeders for sale. Admission is $8 for ages 11 and older, $3 for children ages 5-10 and free for ages 4 and under.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Ella Enchanted,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Madama Butterfly,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets to the opera range from $19 to $99 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
River Valley Artisans and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. A park entry permit is required.
Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique & Junk Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $3.50. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free.
Dia De Los Muertos, 1-8:30 p.m., downtown Lincoln. This year’s celebration will include ofrendas (traditional memorial displays), storytelling, mariachi music, traditional Mexican folkloric dance, face painting, art-making, refreshments and more. Admission to all performances and activities at this family-oriented event is free for everyone. Food will be available for purchase.
Engineering carnival, 1-4 p.m., UNL City Campus Union Ballroom, second floor. Participants are invited to design a bridge, launch a rocket, survive an earthquake and create a prosthetic. Activities offered are designed for grades 2-8. Tickets are $1 per activity.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Concerts
Dream Theater, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The Grammy-nominated band is known for high-energy shows. Tickets range from $29 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
The ABBA Show, 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets start at $45 and are available by phone at 402-476-4467 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Theater
Fremont Bergan One-Act Play Performance, 7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fremont.
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Nov. 7
Theater
Opening of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. The musical theatre version of the popular 2001 will continue on stage through Nov. 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Events
Opening of the 2019 Autumn Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Arena. The show will continue through Nov. 10. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Veterans Shine On, 6-7 p.m., Memorial Park, Omaha. Everyone is invited to a night of speakers, special guests, music and the grand lighting of the Memorial Park World War II Colonnade in honor of our veterans. Hot cocoa and desserts will be served. Admission is free.