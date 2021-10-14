Entertainment calendar for Oct. 15-21

Friday

Concerts

Chris Stapleton, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $69.75 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Capulets and Montagues,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fossil Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall. Everyone is welcome to join museum paleontologists and volunteers for lots of hands-on, fun-filled fossil activities which are included with museum admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10:30 a.m. for Nebraska’s game at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Trick-or-treating and Halloween campsite decorating, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites in a Halloween theme. Then, from 5-7 p.m., children may trick-or-treat in the campground while the decoration judging takes place. For more information, call the park at 402-727-2922.

Flight Night, 6-10 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Enjoy a three-course dinner while having access to the museum after hours. This event is for ages 21 and older. Register online at www.sacmuseum.org for tickets and dinner options.

Supportive Singles ‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. All singles and couples are welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Sunday

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

“The Capulets and Montagues,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Scribner Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Department. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Lakota Oral Tradition in Black Elk Speaks,” 2-4 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. The presentation will be given by Dr. Delphine Red Shirt of Stanford University. This presentation is free and open to the public. Face masks are required. Red Shirt is a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe who grew up near the Pine Ridge reservation.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Pianist Arnaldo Cohen, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $18 to $36 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Canned food drive/soup supper, 5-7 p.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, 1693 County Road 17, Fremont. Everyone attending can enjoy a free homemade soup supper as the church collects canned goods for the LifeHouse Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any canned goods, a freewill offering will be taken to also support LifeHouse. If you have neither canned food items nor cash, the church encourages you to come anyway. Everyone is invited. The ladies of the congregation will be hosting a quilt/craft/bake sale during the soup supper as well as a quilt raffle.

Oct. 21

Concerts

Jeff Dunham, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“The Mystery of Irma Vep,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. All ages are welcome.

