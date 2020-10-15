Entertainment calendar for Oct. 16-22

Events

Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.

Ghoulish Garden Adventure, noon to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. There will be activity stations throughout the garden. All activities are included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Activities will be indoors and outdoors. Costumes are optional.

Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.

Monday

