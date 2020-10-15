Entertainment calendar for Oct. 16-22

Friday
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Monster’s Mask-erade, 12:30-3 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to show off their Halloween costumes and enjoy a socially-distant trick-or-treat. The event will include a scavenger hunt, Halloween tinker tables, crafts and open play throughout the museum. Masks will be required on everyone ages 5 and older. All activities are included with museum admission. Capacity is limited, so it’s recommended to reserve tickets for your preferred session by visiting www.ocm.org.
Afternoon at the Archives, 3-6:15 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. History Nebraska curators and archivists will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees also will have the opportunity to get a sneak preview of History Nebraska’s new online collections search portal. Masks are required, and attendees are asked to register for one of three 1-hour time slots for the archives “tour,” and/or one of five 20-minute time slots if they care to attend the annual membership meeting. For more information, call 402-471-4760.
Cedar Bluffs FBLA Fall Car Show, 5-6:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field. The car show will take place prior to the Wildcats’ last football game of the season. All types of cars and trucks are invited. To register, email brian.dunker@cbwildcats.org or call Cedar Bluffs High School at 402-628-2080, Ext. 1001.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special this week is ham and au gratin potatoes. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14 to $46 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
The Verve Pipe, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance sponsored by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Centennial Overtures: Beethoven Septet, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Seating is limited due to safety procedures for physically distanced seating. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Theater
“Grounded,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Ghoulish Garden Adventure, noon to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. There will be activity stations throughout the garden. All activities are included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. Activities will be indoors and outdoors. Costumes are optional.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Tuesday
Theater
Opening of “Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production will continue through Oct. 25. Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Wednesday
Theater
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Oct. 22
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Centennial Overtures: All Beethoven, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Seating is limited due to safety procedures for physically distanced seating. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Kiwanis Club’s Annual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. Advance tickets are $7 per person. Tickets will be $8 per person at the door. Children 5 and under eat for free. All proceeds will support youth and community projects.
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!