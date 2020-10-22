Entertainment calendar for Oct. 23-29

Friday
Theater
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
9th annual Baseballoween, 3-8 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Everyone is invited to dress up and head to Werner Park. Activities for the whole family will include trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, the witch ring toss and pass a pumpkin games. A timeslot must be reserved ahead of time. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special this week is chili or chili dog with cheesy fries and a cinnamon roll. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Centennial Overtures: Saturday Night Classics, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The evening will be devoted to the best of classic symphony pops. Seating is limited due to safety procedures for physically distanced seating. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
“Behind the Scenes: Suited for Flight,” 12:30 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The curated presentation will feature pilot and space crew gear, including rare, never seen before items donated by retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson. Anderson will be at the museum to read and sign copies of his latest children’s book, “Letters from Space.” Writing a “Letter from Space” will be one of many activities for kids and family to enjoy throughout the afternoon along with astronaut ice cream tasting, planetarium shows and Anderson reading from his book at 3:30 p.m. followed by a book signing. Museum admission is $13 for adults, $11 for military and seniors, $6 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.
Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for a hayrack ride and trunk or treating. Masks and social distancing are strongly suggested.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar will open at 10 a.m. for this week’s Nebraska football game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. The free event is being sponsored by the Fremont Downtown Development Group and Fremont Lifegate Church. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Sunday
Theater
“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $28 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Back the Blue II with Lee Greenwood, noon to 4 p.m., Eagle Raceway, Highway 34 east of Eagle. A free program will begin at 2 p.m. featuring Grammy-award winning artist Lee Greenwood. The event, which will be held rain, snow or shine, also will include a food pavilion, entertainment, Lincoln Sport Parachute Club, military and police vehicles on display and car clubs. Gates open at 1 p.m. The grandstand will allow for social distancing, plus the event is outdoors. Admission is free.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Search for Treats in the Maze, 2-4, Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Costumes are encouraged.
Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools practice field, just west of the school. The free community event, sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs FBLA Chapter, will feature decorated cars, candy and food. Masks are required. Due to the weather forecast, this event may be postponed. Updates will be posted on Cedar Bluffs Public Schools’ Facebook page.
Community Halloween Parade, 3-5 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, Fremont. This socially distanced walk-thru parade will feature no tricks, just treats. The first 200 kids through the parade get a treat bag.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Tuesday
Events
Methodist Fremont Health’s drive-thru trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m., Methodist Physicians Clinic, 2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont. Kids and their families are invited to put on their costumes and pull up in their car to receive prepackaged trick-or-treat bags for the kids in the car. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, each adult woman over the age of 19 will receive a treat bag exclusive to them. Women do not need to bring trick-or-treaters to receive the women’s treat bag. This event is free and open to the public. All participants must come in a vehicle; no walk-ups will be permitted.
The Great Halloween Drive-Thru, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to arrive in costume or decorate their car for an adventure through the parking lot, visiting spooktacular-themed displays like the Wild West Saloon, Under the Sea, Mad Scientist and the Zombie Zone all while collecting treats and trinkets along the way. There also will be a Halloween laser light show to view – all from the comfort and safety of our car. This is a free event. Advance registration is not required. Vehicles must enter the drive-thru event from the museum’s lower parking deck at Ninth and Leavenworth streets and will exit on the upper level.
Wednesday
Event
Donuts for Donations, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Fremont Area United Way, 445 E. First St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to this drive-thru fundraiser of coffee and donuts for United Way’s 2021 campaign. Those attending also are asked to bring a food or hygiene product donation. Donations also can be made by texting FREMONTUW to 41444 or go to www.fremontunitedway.org.
Oct. 29
Theater
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Trick R Treat, 5-7 p.m., 24 Livefit, 1440 N. Bell St., Fremont. The all-ages event is being sponsored by 24 Livefit and several other area businesses. Most area companies will be handing out candy along with prizes for adults or discounts for their products/services.
Twin Rivers YMCA Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Valley City Park. The event is free for everyone. If you or your company would like to decorate a trunk, call the Twin Rivers YMCA at 402-359-9622.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!