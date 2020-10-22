Entertainment calendar for Oct. 23-29

The Great Halloween Drive-Thru, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to arrive in costume or decorate their car for an adventure through the parking lot, visiting spooktacular-themed displays like the Wild West Saloon, Under the Sea, Mad Scientist and the Zombie Zone all while collecting treats and trinkets along the way. There also will be a Halloween laser light show to view – all from the comfort and safety of our car. This is a free event. Advance registration is not required. Vehicles must enter the drive-thru event from the museum’s lower parking deck at Ninth and Leavenworth streets and will exit on the upper level.