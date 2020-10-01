Entertainment calendar for Oct. 3-8

Events

Pancake feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge Fire Station, 233 N. Oak St., Dodge. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Dine-in and contactless pickup are available. To place your pickup order, call 402-693-2323 and pick it up in the alleyway behind the fire station. The event also will include Smokey the Bear, fire prevention pamphlets, blood pressure checks, drawing for various prizes and gun raffle tickets.

High Impact Performance MOPAR Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This two-day car show will be inside the hangars of the museum. Regular museum admission applies.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Living History, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. A park entry permit is required.

Hallothanksmas Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational, 12:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.