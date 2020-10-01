Entertainment calendar for Oct. 3-8

Friday
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Events
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The three-day festival will feature over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, along with live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is Salisbury steak and gravy for $8.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Centennial Overtures: Montgomery, Holst and Tchaikovsky, 4 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Seating is limited due to safety procedures for physically distanced seating. Admission is free.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“The Last 20 Years of Broadway,” 7:30 p.m., lived streamed to your personal devices. This will be the first Fremont High School digital performance. This production has been mostly rehearsed via Zoom with only one in-person rehearsal. The show is a compilation of songs from Broadway musicals that debuted in the last 20 years. The public can buy a ticket and then receive a link to the show to watch from their own home. To purchase tickets, visit http://fremont.booktix.com.
Events
High Impact Performance MOPAR Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This two-day car show will be inside the hangars of the museum. Regular museum admission applies.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Hallothanksmas Craft and Vendor Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Living History, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. A park entry permit is required.
Aircraft Adventure, 10 a.m. and noon, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. A presentation will be given by the museum’s curator on the British V-Force. There will be a public viewing following each presentation of the MK II “Vulcan,” however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be able to view the aircraft, but not enter the aircraft. Regular museum admission applies.
Opening of “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited,” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 9. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for museum members and children 2 and under.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Cruisin’ with Kennedy, 5-7 p.m., Sid Dillon Buick GMC Cadillac Mazda, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to join John and Susan Kennedy and family for a cruise around Fremont. Bring your car, truck or bike.
Steak night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The special is a ribeye, baked potato, vegetable, salad and a roll for $12.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational, 6:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. The event will continue on Sunday. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Live music by Bad Habit, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $5. There will be bar specials during the band.
Sunday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony presents Centennial Overtures: Music from the Movies, 4 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Seating is limited due to safety procedures for physically distanced seating. Admission is free.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Events
Pancake feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge Fire Station, 233 N. Oak St., Dodge. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Dine-in and contactless pickup are available. To place your pickup order, call 402-693-2323 and pick it up in the alleyway behind the fire station. The event also will include Smokey the Bear, fire prevention pamphlets, blood pressure checks, drawing for various prizes and gun raffle tickets.
High Impact Performance MOPAR Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This two-day car show will be inside the hangars of the museum. Regular museum admission applies.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Living History, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. A park entry permit is required.
Hallothanksmas Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational, 12:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Tuesday
Events
National Night Out, 6-7:30 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Fremont. This family-friendly event will give the public a chance to meet Fremont police officer, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and members of the Nebraska State Patrol. There also will be games and other activities. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Events
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
Oct. 8
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
