Entertainment calendar for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Friday
Theater
Opening of “I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The Tony Award and Pulitzer-Prize winning true story is about Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an East Berlin transgender woman who survived the Nazis and the Communists while opening flouting gender norms. The production, which contains adult subject matter, sexual content and language, will continue through Nov. 15. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Boo in Wahoo: Pandemic Edition 2020, 3-5:30 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Those attending will stay in their vehicle and drive-thru at the fairgrounds. Treat bags will be distributed to the first 1,200 trick-or-treaters (1 per child ages 1-12). Snacks will be compliments of the Saunders Medical Center Foundation.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. The special this week is hot beef sandwich. Everyone is welcome.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK's Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Halloweekend, 7-10 p.m., Nebraska Furniture Mart, Omaha. Everyone is invited to a free drive-in showing of Minions in the parking lot. Parking opens at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Live music featuring Down Memory Lane with special appearance by Beat Street, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials and a Halloween costume party during the band.
Saturday
Theater
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Day of the Dead activities, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities throughout the museum will include learning the meaning behind this holiday, playing Day of the Dead bingo, decorating a Day of the Dead puppet, listening to stories and enjoying festive music throughout the museum. Capacity may be limited, so it’s recommended to reserve tickets for your preferred session. Museum admission is $14 for adults and kids, $13 for seniors, and free for children under 24 months.
Halloweekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nebraska Furniture Mart, Omaha. Everyone is invited to shop an assortment of unique and local goods during the Fall Vendor Festival. From noon to 3 p.m., you can head inside and grab and selfie with Spiderman and scavenge the store to spot your favorite characters. All events will have COVID-19 safety precautions and requirements in place. Admission is free.
Boo-Tacular Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more. Masks are encouraged.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., practice field directly west of the school, Cedar Bluffs. The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food. Masks are required.
Halloween Shenanigans, 2:30-4 p.m., downtown Scribner.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Drive-thru Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Church members will be erecting booths under small tents in the church parking lot. Different treats will be provided at the booths. Participants in vehicles will go through the Fremont High School parking lot and into the church parking lot across the street. Bags will be provided at the first booth. People, wearing gloves and masks, will count the number of people in each vehicle and bring the appropriate amount of treats from the booths to the vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they have them.
Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating, 5:30-8 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Everyone is asked to remain in their cars. Candy will be handed out by people wearing gloves and masks.
Trick-or-Treat Parade, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, 714 N. Beech St., Wahoo. Pre-packaged treat bags will be available at multiple stations along the sidewalks of the church. Everyone is invited to wear their costume and come by for treats and other goodies in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Yutan GP Church, 110 Vine St., Yutan. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lifehouse, 222 S. Mayne St., Valley. A prize will be awarded to the best-decorated car trunk.
Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., one block west of RK's Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue, Malmo. Numerous carved pumpkins will be lit and on display.
Halloween costume party and music by Brad Scott, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. Admission is $5.
Sunday
Theater
“I Am My Own Wife,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Day of the Dead activities, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Activities throughout the museum will include learning the meaning behind this holiday, playing Day of the Dead bingo, decorating a Day of the Dead puppet, listening to stories and enjoying festive music throughout the museum. Capacity may be limited, so it’s recommended to reserve tickets for your preferred session. Museum admission is $14 for adults and kids, $13 for seniors, and free for children under 24 months.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Wednesday
Events
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
Nov. 5
Theater
“I Am My Own Wife,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Opening of “Burn This,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production, which continues through Nov. 8, shows the tension that erupts when people from different worlds collide. It contains language and adult topics. Tickets range from $10 to $18 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
