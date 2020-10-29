Entertainment calendar for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Halloweekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nebraska Furniture Mart, Omaha. Everyone is invited to shop an assortment of unique and local goods during the Fall Vendor Festival. From noon to 3 p.m., you can head inside and grab and selfie with Spiderman and scavenge the store to spot your favorite characters. All events will have COVID-19 safety precautions and requirements in place. Admission is free.

Boo-Tacular Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating at stores and booth spaces throughout the mall, photos with a scarecrow and more. Masks are encouraged.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools FBLA Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., practice field directly west of the school, Cedar Bluffs. The free community event will include decorated cars, candy and food. Masks are required.

Halloween Shenanigans, 2:30-4 p.m., downtown Scribner.

Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.