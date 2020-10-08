Entertainment calendar for Oct. 9-15

Friday
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This all-request Beatles show is controlled by the audience. No two shows are the same. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The three-day festival will feature over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, along with live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Mac’s Carnival, 5-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Class Act II, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony Pop-Up performance, 5 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Omaha Symphony horns Brett Hodge and Steve Schultz will perform songs from Mozart, Schubert, Stephen Foster and more on the castle’s north lawn. Everyone attending should bring a blanket or chair. Admission is free.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Picnic,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The three-day festival will feature over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, along with live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Mac’s Carnival, 3-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
Sunday
Theater
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“Picnic,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Wahoo Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.
Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St. Freewill donations will be collected. Everyone is invited to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals will be available.
Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The three-day festival will feature over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, along with live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Mac’s Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Food Truck World Tour, 2-6 p.m., 1111 N. 13th St., Omaha. This drive-thru event will allow attendees to stay in their cars while still sampling and enjoying food from Omaha’s favorite food trucks.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Oct. 15
Theater
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is cheddar potato. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
