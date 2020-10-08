Entertainment calendar for Oct. 9-15

Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Dr., Waterloo. The three-day festival will feature over 180 junk and vintage vendors and artisans from all over the country, along with live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.

Mac’s Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.

Food Truck World Tour, 2-6 p.m., 1111 N. 13th St., Omaha. This drive-thru event will allow attendees to stay in their cars while still sampling and enjoying food from Omaha’s favorite food trucks.

Monday

Events