Friday
Concerts
Miranda Lambert, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $43.75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Heroic Beginnings, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $15-$35 for adults and $5 for youth ages 17 and under. Tickets are available at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet Live, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, 8 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Classic cars will be on display inside the arena. Food will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50, which can be purchased online at www.patrioticproductions.org/events. The event will raise funds for Remembering Our Fallen, a national pictorial traveling memorial that now includes over 5,000 of our nation’s military post-9/11 Fallen.
Theater
“The Cat in the Hat,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Events
Fremont Fall Festival, 5:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. There will be a farm-to-table dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and a Studio Five Reunion Concert from 8-10 p.m.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Blue Agent will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
The Gutfeld Monologues Live, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Joined by special guest Tom Shillue, Greg Gutfeld will share insights on topics from today’s headlines and his book, “The Gutfeld Monologues.” Tickets range from $35 to $55 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
A Night of Chinese Arts, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Hall, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This celebration of Chinese culture will feature excerpts of the Beijing Opera, folk songs, dance and traditional instrumental music. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $82 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Opening of “A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 30-minute participatory production is filled with visual delights that is especially suited for children over age 2. The show runs through Nov. 3. Author Surishtha Sehgal will be available for a meet-and-greet session and autographs at the performances on Saturday. Tickets are $12.
“The Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Events
Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., downtown Fremont. Activities will include pancakes in the park, an artisan and farmer’s market, backyard barbecue cook-off, cornhole tournament, Mario-Kart tournament and block party.
Halloween Campsite Decorating Contest and Trick-or-Treating, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. First prize is two nights of camping and second prize is one night of camping. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call 402-727-2922.
Opening of “Diggin’ Dinos,” 10 a.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The exhibit, which will be on display through April 11, will feature life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, kid-sized construction equipment, and a digging and building area.
Opening of “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, explores how rock and roll has changed attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality and freedom, and showcases costumes, instruments and handwritten lyrics from more than 60 artists. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 2.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Activities are designed for children ages 5-10 and are free with regular museum admission.
Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park. Family-favorite casseroles will be served. The casserole options will include beef stroganoff, tuna casserole, tater tot casserole, chili mac, chicken and noodles and more. Meals also will include green beans, lettuce salad, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner.
Booktoberfest, 7-9 p.m., Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St., Arlington. The “novel” beer tasting experience is being presented by the Friends of the Arlington Public Library. There will be beer, brats and raffles. The cost is $20, which includes a beer glass and tastings.
Sunday
Concerts
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Celebration, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $82 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
A Gospel Experience: Building Community, 3 p.m., Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. A pre-concert talk with Dr. Raymond Wise will begin at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The Texas Tenors, 4 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Texas Tenors bring a unique blend of country, gospel, classical and Broadway tunes to the stage. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $12.
“Annie,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Radium Girls,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Events
Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed, 7 a.m. to noon, 210 W. Church St., Valley.
Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., downtown Fremont. Activities will include pancakes in the park, community worship and Digg Site Production Teaser Movie.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. There will be raffle drawing for a 55-inch LED Smart TV.
Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.
Duck and Pork Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, Prague. Dinner includes duck and pork, dressing, kraut, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, kolaches, dessert and drink. There also will be a beer garden, cake raffle, country store, live and silent auctions.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
“Great Depression – Dust Covered Dreams,” 7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Nye Avenue, Fremont. The free program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society through the HN Speakers Bureau. The speaker will be Barbara Eymann Mohrman, educator/author. Vintage photos, stories and artifacts tells the lighter side of the Eymann family of 12 and the hardships of dust and grasshoppers.
Tuesday
Concerts
Ball in the House, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. This concert is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Ball in the House is a R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group that has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 18 years. A single adult FMES membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Events
11th Annual Canned Food Drive & Soup Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, 1693 County Road 17, rural Fremont. Everyone is invited to enjoy a free homemade soup supper as the church collects canned goods for the Life House Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any canned goods, a freewill offering will be taken to support the work of the church’s Russian missionaries. There also will be a quilt raffle and a craft sale.
Oct. 17
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Fremont Pumpkin Derby, 5 p.m., Grace Church, 109 E. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and the pumpkin races begin at 5 p.m. Rules are available on the church’s Facebook page.
Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will feature trick or treating at participating downtown businesses, a children’s costume contest, face painting with Halloween story time, haunted walk through at Don Peterson & Associates, and Haunted Bank for Kids at First National Bank. All of the activities are free.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.