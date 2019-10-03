Friday
Concerts
Gary Allen, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“The Cat in the Hat,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Events
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Junkstock will feature over 150 vendors and artisans, live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Pep Rally at The Railyard, 3-11 p.m., Railyard Lincoln. The evening will include the Cornhusker Marching Band, gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, games, drinks and more. Family friendly events will be from 3-8 p.m. and the DJ will start at 8 p.m.
Cornstock, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium East Plaza, Lincoln. The new Cornstock will feature VIP appearances, a Ferris wheel, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, games and activities for children and adults, food trucks and the university’s homecoming parade. Chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos, men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and women’s basketball coach Amy Williams will officially kick off the festival at 5 p.m. Nebraska singer Hannah Huston will perform at 6:50 p.m. The homecoming parade is at 6 p.m. A “Huskaire” performance by Big Top Arts, a cirque-style acrobat group, will be at 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Family Night at the Museum, 5:30-8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with ham and au gratin potatoes. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Theater
“The Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Events
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Autumn Harvest Art Show, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Peter Kiewit Lodge, Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The works of art will include wildlife, landscape, cityscape, portrait, still life, Native American, Southwest, Americana and Impressionist paintings in a variety of mediums. A park entry permit is required.
Japanese Ambience Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. A variety of activities will be held to celebrate the Japanese culture, including: origami, traditional Japanese games, food tastings, martial arts demonstrations, taiko drumming, and traditional Japanese music and dance. Most activities are free with garden admission.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Junkstock will feature over 150 vendors and artisans, live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Heritage Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. There will be hands-on learning demonstrations, programs on Native American culture and reenactments of 19th century Nebraska life. Neighboring Fort Calhoun will offer many activities that a county fair might: a parade, food vendors, music, kids’ games, a tractor show and displays of arts and crafts.
Opening of “Word and Image: The Saint John’s Bible” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. The first handwritten, illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine Monastery since the invention of the printing press in the 15th century, “The Saint John’s Bible” explores the relationship between faith, art and the written word. The exhibition at Joslyn, which will be on display through Jan. 19, will feature 76 unbound pages (each two feet tall) from “The Saint John’s Bible.” This is a ticketed exhibition. Admission is $10 for general public adults, $5 for college students with ID, and free for members and youth ages 17 and younger.
Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Warrior football community tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Warrior Alley, north of the grandstands, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend the homecoming barbecue sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company. The Midland University football team will then take on Briar Cliff.
Omaha Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tailgate party, 2:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Those attending are asked to bring snacks to share. Everyone is welcome.
2nd Annual White Light Mile, 6:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St., with the finish between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.run-ne.com/wlm.
Sunday
Theater
“Annie,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Autumn Harvest Art Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peter Kiewit Lodge, Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. A park entry permit is required.
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Heritage Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. There will be hands-on learning demonstrations, programs on Native American culture and reenactments of 19th century Nebraska life. Neighboring Fort Calhoun will offer many activities that a county fair might: a parade, food vendors, music, kids’ games, a tractor show and displays of arts and crafts.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Junkstock will feature over 150 vendors and artisans, live music, food trucks and a free kids village. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
German food dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland Swedish Heritage Center basement, Oakland. Cost is a freewill donation. Following the dinner, there will be a free presentation by Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau’s David Marsh. He will present “Music of the Germanic Lands,” playing historical German instruments and telling stories and singing folk songs as people brought their culture to Nebraska.
Fremont Fire Department Open House, 1-3 p.m., 415 E. 16th St., Fremont. The open house will include station tours, fire safety handouts, fire department vehicles, 911 simulator, Nebraska State Patrol seat belt safety and a bounce house. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.
Lon D. Wright Power Plant Open House, 1-3 p.m., 2701 E. First St., Fremont. The open house will include power plant tours, Department of Utility vehicles and large equipment, linemen dress up and electrical safety handouts.
Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Omaha Monster Jam, 1 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
“All Stamps Tell a Story, Some are Controversial,” 2 p.m., John G. Heihardt State Historic site, Bancroft. Historian Bob Ferguson will be drawing from more than 5,000 stamp images to show how certain U.S. postage stamps became embroiled in controversy. This program is free and open to the public.
Monday
Events
Opening of “Magg Rozycki Hiltner: Vantage Point” exhibit, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 14. Admission is free.
Japanese Ambience Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. A variety of activities will be held to celebrate the Japanese culture, including: origami, traditional Japanese games, food tastings, martial arts demonstrations, taiko drumming, and traditional Japanese music and dance. Most activities are free with garden admission.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Concerts
Tom Segura: Take It Down Tour, 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Oct. 10
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a luminous watch dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. The production will continue through Oct. 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.