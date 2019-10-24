Friday
Concerts
“Children of Metropolis” by Scrap Arts Music, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Scrap Arts Music creates fun sounds with found objects such as scrap metal, artillery shells and accordion parts. The show is fast-paced and features sci-fi-inspired video. The troupe performs with gymnastic ability and musical skill. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Art Auction and concert featuring Deerhoof, 9:30 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. The art auction is at 5:30 p.m. and the concert doors will open at 9:30 p.m. Admission to the concert is $20.
Theater
Opening of “Ella Enchanted,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The musical production has a meaningful message about girl power, using your brain and standing up for what is right. The production, which will continue through Nov. 10, is 75 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Healthy Trick-or-Treat Night, 4-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to wear their costumes for this family-friendly event including trick-or-treating and indoor play afterhours. Admission is $13 for adults and kids, and $12 for seniors.
8th annual Baseballoween, 5-8 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Activities for the whole family will include trick-or-treating, a kids dance party, games and a short movie on the videoboard. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
An evening with Barry Williams, 6-8 p.m., Addy’s, 144th and Maple streets, Omaha. The event will celebrate 50 years of “The Brady Bunch.” Williams starred as Greg Brady on the classic television show. Along with meeting Williams, guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite 70s attire. Prizes will be awarded.
Scary Corn Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Participants should bring a flashlight and extra batteries. The scary maze may not be appropriate for smaller children or those easily scared. There also will be a short maze with no spooks. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and over and $6 for ages 3-11.
Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 7:15-10 p.m., 351 S. Garfield St., Fremont. Visitors are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have some fun with the goblins and creatures. The closing time is subject to change. Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Saturday
Theater
“A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 30-minute participatory production is filled with visual delights that is especially suited for children over age 2. Tickets are $12.
Trick-or-Treat the Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Costumed guests are invited to explore the museum and receive non-food treats while supplies last. Admission is free.
“Ella Enchanted,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Rosco’s Rescue Ranch Inc. Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blair United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St., Blair. There will be a silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Halloween Spooktacular, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parkview Center and Park Place Plaza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses which will have a ghost in their window to show their support. Kids should wear their best Halloween costume to have their name put in a drawing for a prize. There also will be a bounce house, games and more.
Hallo-weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Children 12 and under will be admitted free in costume. They are invited to enjoy the Haunted Train, Platform activities, trick-or-treating and more. There also will be dancing zombies throughout the day.
Omaha’s Great Pumpkin Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. There will be pumpkin carving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 16th annual Halloween Fun Day will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m. It will feature trick-or-treating, special characters and games. A concert by eNVy will start at 5 p.m. The pumpkin tree lighting will be at 7 p.m. along with a flash mob performance. Admission is free.
Superhero Spooktacular, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Kids are invited to attend in costume and trick-or-treat around various staged trick-or-treat stations, and meet and take photos with their favorite superheroes in front of their backdrops. Hands-on activities are available throughout the museum for kids, with games and prizes available throughout the event. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Spooktacular Afternoon, noon to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include face painting by Midland University art students, Halloween games, arts and crafts, and some spooky photo opportunities with Dawn Arett Photography.
Halloween party, 1-3 p.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, Fremont. Halloween-themed activities will be available for kids of all ages. Activities will include coloring, cookie decorating and mini pumpkin decorating. Free Halloween bags will be given out while supplies last.
Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton’s Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to hayrack ride around the lake and trunk or treat down the line.
Boo at the Zoo, 5:30-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The entire family is invited to stop at nearly 40 trick-or-treat booths to get candy, coupons and more. Tickets are $6.95 while treat bags are $3.50. All guests 2 and older require a ticket. All of the money raised directly supports the zoo and care for the animals.
Haunted library, 7-8:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Guests are invited to enjoy a haunted, library-themed maze, a tween escape room or a craft/food time for the little ones. Costumes are encouraged.
Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 7:15-10 p.m., 351 S. Garfield St., Fremont. Visitors are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have some fun with the goblins and creatures. The closing time is subject to change. Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Singles dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome.
Sunday
Theater
“A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 30-minute participatory production is filled with visual delights that is especially suited for children over age 2. Tickets are $12.
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Ella Enchanted,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Spaghetti dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The freewill dinner is being hosted by the Scribner 150 committee. Kids can decorate a pumpkin for $1. Prizes will be awarded. Pumpkins will then be displayed in businesses. There also will be a bake sale.
Old Market Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Old Market District, Omaha. There will be games, artisan creations, warm beverages and special treats in Omaha’s original historic district.
Ghoulish Garden Adventure, noon to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Visitors are invited to explore a variety of educational and fun activity stations throughout the garden, learn about the mysteries of nature, get up close and personal with creatures that make the fall so festive, and make their own crafts to take home. Activities are included with paid garden admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Garden members and children under the age of 6 are admitted free of charge.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Omaha. The event highlights the work of scientists while educating Morrill Hall visitors on a variety of science and natural history topics.
Hallo-weekend, 1-5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Children 12 and under will be admitted free in costume. They are invited to enjoy the Haunted Train, Platform activities, trick-or-treating and more. There also will be dancing zombies throughout the day.
Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Search for Treats is included with your entrance fee. The corn maze is open from 1-6 p.m. The entrance fee is $8 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger. If you bring a new toy ($5 value or more), you will receive free entrance. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots or to help support Christmas Camp.
Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont. The event is being sponsored by Phil Sheridan Knights of Columbus Council 1497 and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. Bergan elementary teachers will decorate the hallways of the school and the Knights of Columbus along with high school students will set up their decorated cars in the parking lot. The entire community is welcome to attend.
Trunk or treat, 3-5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department. The event is being sponsored by the school’s FBLA chapter. FBLA will provide goodie bags for all children who attend. Hot dogs will be served by the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Masonic Center parking lot, 350 E. 23rd St. The event is being presented by Fremont Job’s Daughters. There will be food, games and treats. Costumes are welcome at this family friendly event.
Monday
Concerts
Midland University Performing Arts Staff Recital, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, Fremont. The program will feature many of the university’s directors, teachers and graduate assistants performing a wide variety of music and dance numbers. Admission is free.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Durham After Dark, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The event will include spooky stories with Nebraska Story Arts, a dance party complete with glow sticks, a zombie flash mob and more. Halloween costumes are optional.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Decorated vehicles will line Linden Avenue next to the church. There also will be games. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served while they last.
Oct. 31
Theater
“The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Diers Ford, 2445 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks for kids in costume.
Fall Festival, 5-8:30 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave. Everyone is invited to dress in costume for the festival, which includes candy, a hot dog dinner, indoor and outdoor games, bouncy houses and prizes. Kids can enter to win either a boy’s bike or a girl’s bike. There is no cost to attend or enter.
Hallelujah Festival, 5:30-8 p.m., Full Life Church’s north parking lot, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to walk through the line-up of decorated trunks and fill their bag with candy, and hang out on the hay bales while enjoying a hot dog and s’mores. There also will be games and activities for all ages. Everyone is welcome to the free community event.
Halloween Bash, 5:30-8 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to stop in for free candy, caramel apples, hot cocoa and cider.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.