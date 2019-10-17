Friday
Concerts
Patti LaBelle, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Scary Night in the Maze, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle.
Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 7:15-10 p.m. (closing time subject to change), 351 S. Garfield St., Fremont. Guests are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have fun with the goblins and creatures. Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Saturday
Concerts
Paul Haar Sax Quartet, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. The Fremont native and his protégées will play a variety of music. Season tickets are available on the opera house’s website or by calling 402-720-2332. Season tickets cost $80 for an individual or $150 for a couple. A ticket for an individual show is $20.
Bob Dylan and His Band, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $58 to $73 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Incubus Live, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Bucket of Blessings,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hitchcock Stage, The Rose Theater, Omaha. The 30-minute participatory production is filled with visual delights that is especially suited for children over age 2. Tickets are $12.
“The Snow Queen,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder School Gym, Scribner. The Missoula Children’s Theatre and more than 50 local students will perform an original musical adaptation of “The Snow Queen.” There will be a freewill donation benefitting prom.
Events
6th Annual YMCA Fall Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event will feature over 140 vendors on the YMCA’s five indoor tennis courts. The Y’s Women will be selling concessions. There also will be face painting and balloon art. Admission is a freewill offering that will go toward the YMCA’s No Youth Denied Scholarship Program.
Open house/open studios, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. Guests are invited to celebrate the work of current artists-in residence and curator-in-residence, hear them talk about their artistic and curatorial practices, visit their studios and view their works-in-progress. Guests also can participate in an all-ages, hands-on art activity and explore the Benefit Art Auction Exhibition. The event is free and open to the public.
Community Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., north of Heedum Field, Fremont. The community tailgate is being sponsored by Raising Cane’s. The Midland University football team will play Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
7th Annual Omaha Beer and Bacon Festival, 1-6 p.m., The Capitol District, Omaha. The event will include a plethora of beer choices, live music and food vendors with bacon-themed food samples. Admission is $40. The event acts as a fundraiser for the Omaha Jaycees and the Buford Foundation. The first 1,000 ticket purchasers will receive a mug.
Sunday
Concerts
Symphony Spooktacular: The Haunted Hall, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Visitors are invited to come in costume and help solve the mystery. There will be trick-or-treating before the show with treats and toys from Oriental Trading. Admission is $15.
Theater
Events
Breakfast at the Fire Hall, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.
45th Annual Wood Art Fair Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., German-American Society, Omaha. Sponsored by Mid-America Woodcarvers Association, there will be all types of carving on display and for sale, demonstrations, dulcimer concert and vendors of tools, books and wood will be on site. Admission is $5, which includes a raffle ticket. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
DCHS Spooktacular Halloween Paw-ty, noon to 2 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Road, Fremont. The event will include a costume contest, coloring, face painting, games and prizes. Everyone is invited to bring their family and pets.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Book signing by Tosca Lee, 2-3 p.m., Blair Public Library & Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive, Blair. Lee will be discussing her latest book, “A Single Light,” and talking about writing in general. There will be books available for purchase.
Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Search for Treats is included with your entrance fee. The corn maze is open from 1-6 p.m. The entrance fee is $8 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger. If you bring a new toy ($5 value or more), you will receive free entrance. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots or to help support Christmas Camp.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Great Hall-oween Haunt, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Guests are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the museum and snag some treats from historical characters, join dancing zombies in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall, tour the Haunted Train and make their way through the Cobweb Caboose. The Swanson “Ghoulery” carnival will be full of ghostly games.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Theater
Opening of “The Phantom of the Opera,” 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production, which retains the beloved story and thrilling score, boasts exciting new special effects, scenic and lighting designs, staging and choreography. The production will continue through Oct. 27. Tickets range from $14.50 to $109 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Spooky Tales for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The event will include a reading of a Halloween story followed by a craft with Mangelsen’s. Regular museum admission applies.
Oct. 24
Theater
Events
Halloween Party & Parade, 10-11 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. Kids are invited to wear their costumes for trick-or-treating the YMCA offices and cookie decorating. Those attending are asked to bring six treats to share with the others. Trick-or-treating will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
All Halls-O-Ween & Trunk ‘N Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Midland University, Fremont. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the Midland residence halls and trunk ‘n treat on Logan Street, which is closed to through traffic. Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes and a picture background so you can take pictures of your little goblins.
History Mystery, 6-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. This 21 and over event will include ghost stories, basement tours and a haunted train. There will be a cash bar and Spooktacular Soda Fountain specials. Tickets get you admission to the event, one drink ticket and a night of adults-only ghostly fun. Tickets may be purchased online at www.durhammuseum.org or by phone at 402-444-5071.