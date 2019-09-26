Friday
Concerts
Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House. The show stars Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall. Tickets are $20 and are available online at www.fremontoperahouse.org, by phone at 402-720-2332 or at Sampter’s clothing store in downtown Fremont.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Superstar Strings, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adult tickets while youth tickets are $5. Tickets are available by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Theater
Opening of “The Cat in the Hat,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This energetic adaptation of the iconic children’s book weaves all of the silliness and charm of the original story into a playful production designed to delight the entire family. The production, which will continue through Oct. 13, is recommended for families with younger children and is 45 minutes long without an intermission. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Pep Rally at The Railyard, 3-11 p.m., Railyard Lincoln. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be an evening with the Cornhusker Marching Band, gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, games, drinks and more. A DJ will start at 8 p.m.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will play rockin’ country from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event features an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, interactive games and entertainment.
Opening of “Ghouls & Glow,” 7-11 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Over 400 larger-than-life lanterns, custom made for the zoo, will illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails. There also will be hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins along the zoo’s pathways and various performers. Tickets for the event, which will take place Thursday-Sunday nights through Oct. 27, can be purchased online or at the zoo.
Omaha’s River City Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The PRCA rodeo will feature seven rodeo events. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Theater
“Hamilton” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“The Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Goldenrod Tractor Ride, 8:15 a.m., Hansen Tire, 1590 Morningside Road, Fremont. Check-in for the ride is at 7:30 a.m., and the drivers’ meeting is at 8 a.m. There will be a $25 donation per tractor. Tractors will leave at 8:15 a.m. The ride is being limited to 50 tractors. All proceeds will go to Roots to Wings in Arlington. For more information or a registration form for the tractor ride, call 402-720-9606 or email gotra@msn.com.
Opening of “Space Exploration: A New Generation” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 5, includes 13 interactive displays with an emphasis on science and flight concepts. Guests will get hands-on experience on how spacecraft can adjust flight while in zero atmosphere of space and practice launching their own rockets or building a moon colony.
Opening of Cobweb Castle, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Children can enjoy Halloween thrills without the big scares in the unique castle made just for them. The exhibit will remain open Tuesdays through Sundays during regular business hours, through Oct. 31. Cobweb Castle is included with museum admission, which is $13 for children and adults, $12 for seniors and free for children under 24 months.
12th Annual National Alpaca Farm Day Open House, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Alpacas of the Heartland, near Fort Calhoun. Admission is free.
Opening of “RACE: Are We So Different?” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. It is the first national exhibition to tell the stories of race from the biological, cultural and historical points of view. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 5.
Omaha’s River City Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The PRCA rodeo will feature seven rodeo events. Tickets range from $20 to $45 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Concerts
Comedian Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $64 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Hamilton” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“Annie,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Cat in the Hat,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 4020-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Pancake Man Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon, Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter. This is a fundraiser for Shop with a Cop. The cost is $7 per plate. All proceeds will go to help local children.
Free admission day, 1-5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission will be free for the community to visit the “RACE” exhibit. This free day is sponsored by Conagra Brands Foundation.
UNL Entomology BugFest, 1-4 p.m., UNL Entomology Hall, UNL East Campus, Lincoln. The popular Insect Zoo, Bronco Bugs and face paint will return along with the newer Insect Sight and Sound Challenge, Insect Art and Build-A-Bee. There also will be Nebraska insects, honey bees and native bees, edible insects and more.
Monday
Concerts
Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $9.50 to $49 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Sensory Safari, 10 a.m. to noon, Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Visually and sensory impaired guests will have the opportunity to touch, feel, hear and smell at interpretative stations located throughout the zoo. Nature experts from organizations across Nebraska will engage visitors at each station.
Oct. 3
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the 44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.