Entertainment calendar for Sept. 11-17

Theater

“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

Events

Sensory Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Children and adults with special needs and their families are invited to attend Sensory Sunday, a morning at the museum for families to experience Morrill Hall and participate in activities in a more quiet, supportive environment. The museum will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.; however, families are welcome to stay in the museum and continue to enjoy the exhibits. Sensory kits will be available at the front desk upon request. The event is free with museum admission.

39th Annual Havelock All Makes Auto & Truck Cruise, noon, historic downtown Havelock, Lincoln. This is a free event. There is no registration or fee, and no judging or awards. A freewill collection will be taken for St. Gianna Women’s Homes. Participating vehicles will stage by parking on the streets of Havelock anytime from 10 a.m. to noon. The cruise will begin at noon and progress north on 56th Street to the first stop at Restore A Muscle Car.