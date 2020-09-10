Entertainment calendar for Sept. 11-17

Friday
Concert
“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” 7 p.m., Storz Parking Lot at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets start at $35. Prices vary be performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Theater
Opening of “Penguin Problems,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Audience members are invited to join Mortimer for a hilarious journey through his long list of worries that just might help you to find the sunny side of a cold, cold world. The production will continue through Oct. 18. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Opening of “HIGH PRESSURE: The Korean War & Aviation” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The new permanent exhibit will feature vivid images, historic artifacts and personal stories from 70 years ago when the Cold War heated up in a conflict referred to as “The Forgotten War.” In conjunction with the museum’s Patriot Day program, all First Responders, active, retired and veteran service members will receive free admission on Friday.
Patriot Day Program, 11 a.m. to noon, Hangar B, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The museum will salute America and honor the fallen victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks along with the men and women who have fought for our country. There will be three keynote speakers. Live music from Joey & The G Notes will follow in the museum atrium at noon. Fire responders, active, retired and veteran service members will receive free admission on Friday.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is spaghetti with meatballs for $7.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Weather permitting, a balloon flight is scheduled for 6 p.m. and a glow at dusk (approximately 7:40 p.m.). The band Petty Cash will be playing from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per car. Prepaid tickets are required by visiting www.eventbrite.com. Tickets are non-refundable is the event is canceled due to weather. This is a benefit for the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life.
Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Band, 7-9 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Beer and brats will be available for purchase. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge for this country and country rock band. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall (parking lot near Dick’s), Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirquelitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or at the box office on site.
Saturday
Concert
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival, Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Weather permitting, balloon flights are scheduled for 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with a glow at dusk (approximately 7:40 p.m.). The band Clean & Easy will be playing from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per car. Prepaid tickets are required by visiting www.eventbrite.com. Tickets are non-refundable is the event is canceled due to weather. This is a benefit for the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, all Nebraska state parks, state recreation areas and state historical parks. Anyone is invited to explore the outdoor opportunities without the need to purchase a park entry permit for the day. It also allows anyone to fish for the day without a fishing permit. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations.
Drive-thru tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson parking lot, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The first 300 people will receive a boxed lunch courtesy of FNBO. Limit one boxed lunch per person inside each vehicle. First come first serve event. Those attending are asked to enter through the south side of the parking lot on Eighth Street and exit on the north side of the parking lot by Wikert Event Center.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall (parking lot near Dick’s), Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirquelitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or at the box office on site.
Sunday
Concert
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Sensory Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Children and adults with special needs and their families are invited to attend Sensory Sunday, a morning at the museum for families to experience Morrill Hall and participate in activities in a more quiet, supportive environment. The museum will open to the public at 12:30 p.m.; however, families are welcome to stay in the museum and continue to enjoy the exhibits. Sensory kits will be available at the front desk upon request. The event is free with museum admission.
39th Annual Havelock All Makes Auto & Truck Cruise, noon, historic downtown Havelock, Lincoln. This is a free event. There is no registration or fee, and no judging or awards. A freewill collection will be taken for St. Gianna Women’s Homes. Participating vehicles will stage by parking on the streets of Havelock anytime from 10 a.m. to noon. The cruise will begin at noon and progress north on 56th Street to the first stop at Restore A Muscle Car.
51st Annual Dodge Demo Derby, 1 p.m., Dodge Demo Derby Grounds. Check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon. The categories are mods, limited weld, bone stock and 90s and newer. Temperatures will be taken at the gate. The $50 car entry includes the car and driver. Pit passes are $20 (must be 16 and over, with ID). Regular admission is $10 for high school students and adults, $5 for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, and free for children under 5. Lunch will be available. If there are enough entries there will be a powder puff derby. Drivers between 16 and 18 years of age must have parental release to participate. For more information, contact Bill McManigal at 402-719-1966 after 3 p.m.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Westroads Mall (parking lot near Dick’s), Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirquelitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or at the box office on site.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Wednesday
Concert
Sept. 17
Concert
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
