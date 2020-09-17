Entertainment calendar for Sept. 18-24

Friday
Concerts
“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” 7 p.m., Storz Parking Lot at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets start at $35. Prices vary be performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Audience members are invited to join Mortimer for a hilarious journey through his long list of worries that just might help you to find the sunny side of a cold, cold world. The production will continue through Oct. 18. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Events
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special will be hot turkey sandwich for $7.99 plus tax.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Saturday
Concerts
“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” 7 p.m., Storz Parking Lot at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets start at $35. Prices vary be performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Events
Fall at the Farm, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase. Everyone is invited to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.
Falling Leaves Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is free. The café also will be open to offer food and drinks.
136th German Day-Oktoberfest Celebration, noon to 8 p.m., German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St., Omaha. This year will be drive-thru event. Some of people’s favorite German meals, pretzels, tortes and Bier will be available to-go. Music will be provided by the Barry Boyce Band and the Ken Janak Orchestra. The event will be set up to take credit card payments. Patrons also may wish to bring cash for the opportunity to purchase pretzels while waiting to order their meals.
2020 Nebraska Hispanic Festival, 1-11 p.m., The Royal Grove parking lot, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln. The outdoor event will include mariachi, live bands, authentic dances, food and drinks, kids games, bounce house, live DJs and a food contest. Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at www.hispanicfestival.com. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
‘50s and ’60s DJ dance sponsored by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Concerts
“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” 6 p.m., Storz Parking Lot at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets start at $35. Prices vary be performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Events
Camp Fontanelle Barbecue Re-Imagined, noon, Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The grill will be near the camping caves. The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, carrots, drink and dessert. There will be worship under the tent at 11 a.m.
Opening day for the pumpkin patch and corn maze, 1-6 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Activities include a 9-acre corn maze, laser tag, pedal karts, two jumping pillows, roller racers, 700-foot zipline, petting barn, hayrack rides and more.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Quilt auction, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Handmade quilts in a variety of sizes and styles will be sold at the auction.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Wednesday
Events
Fremont Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont. All area classic car, truck and motorcycle owners are invited to attend.
Sept. 24
Concerts
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown, 7:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, which range from $47.50 to $52.50, can be purchased online at www.rococotheatre.com or by phone at 402-476-6540.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
3rd Annual Fremont Beer Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown Fremont parking garage, upper level. This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 includes a beer mug (available for the first 200 people), koozie, and unlimited samples. Free brats will be provided by Great Plains Communications.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup is beef and barley. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
