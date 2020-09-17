Entertainment calendar for Sept. 18-24

Saturday

Concerts

“Don’t Stop Me Now! A Celebration of Rock Musicals,” 7 p.m., Storz Parking Lot at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Tickets start at $35. Prices vary be performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Theater

“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.

Events

Fall at the Farm, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington. Admission is free. Food, pumpkins and vendor items will be available for purchase. Everyone is invited to come to an Aronia berry farm to learn about and eat the berries and take part in a variety of fall festivities.

Falling Leaves Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is free. The café also will be open to offer food and drinks.