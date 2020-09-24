Entertainment calendar for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Friday
Concerts
Holland Center Outdoors featuring The Swon Brothers, 6 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center lawn, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to bring blankets and chairs to put on socially distant lawn squares. Admission is free.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Opening of “Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production, which will continue through Oct. 18, features an ace fighter pilot who finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy cuts her career in the sky short. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Fall Festival, 5:30-8 p.m., 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to grab a bite from a food truck and listen to Wildwoods and their full band from Lincoln.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tender, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is meat loaf for $8.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Saturday
Concerts
Holland Center Outdoors featuring The Supernaturals, 6 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center lawn, Omaha. Everyone is welcome to bring blankets and chairs to put on socially distant lawn squares. The day also will include an afternoon of family fun from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fall Artisan and Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Masks are encouraged when unable to socially distance or when interacting with the vendors. Pancakes also will be served.
Fremont Fall Festival Backyard Barbecue Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The competition categories are chicken, pork ribs and pork loin. The entry fee is $50 per backyard barbecue team. Judging starts at 4 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. To sign up, visit: https://maybrothersbuilding.yapsody.com.
Omaha Gem and Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Omaha. There will be gems and minerals for sale, demonstrations, a silent auction and rock pile at this event. Masks and temperature checks will be required. Vulnerable customers will be admitted one hour early. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The club may close early depending on business.
Sunday
Theater
“Grounded,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Penguin Problems,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The expected run time is 60 minutes without an intermission. Traditional in-person tickets are $20 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Discount tickets are available at Omaha area Hy-Vee stores. Digital tickets are $30.
Events
40th Annual Mustang Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., west parking lot of Hy-Vee, 156th and Maple, Omaha. There will be 41 classes for Mustangs and classic Fords. Registration will open at 8 a.m. The awards ceremony will begin around 3 p.m.
Sensory Play Day, 9-11 a.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. Families with children who have sensory processing challenges are invited to enjoy the space prepared just for them. That will include softer music, lower lights and sensory friendly activities. For more information, call 402-477-4000.
Omaha Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Omaha. There will be gems and minerals for sale, demonstrations, a silent auction and rock pile at this event. Masks and temperature checks will be required. Vulnerable customers will be admitted one hour early. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12.
Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5.
Summer’s End Show & Shine, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St., Omaha. There will be DJ music all day. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
Club open, noon to 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. There also will be a coin auction at noon. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Presentation by Shannon D. Smith, 2-4 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. Smith will discuss her book, “Give Me Eighty Men: Women and the Myth of the Fetterman Fight.” The event is free and open to the public. Masks are encouraged and the grounds are large enough to allow for social distancing.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Oct. 1
Theater
“Grounded,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. It contains adult subject matter and language. Tickets are $36 and may be purchased by calling 402-345-0606 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tour, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The tours include a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. An elevator is available for guests with mobility issues. There is a maximum of 10 guests per tour. Masks are required. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
Opening of Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot. The production combines hand-balancing acts, contortionists, an amazing wheel of death and more. Shows will continue through Oct. 4. Tickets range from $10 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.
