Entertainment calendar for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Events

40th Annual Mustang Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., west parking lot of Hy-Vee, 156th and Maple, Omaha. There will be 41 classes for Mustangs and classic Fords. Registration will open at 8 a.m. The awards ceremony will begin around 3 p.m.

Sensory Play Day, 9-11 a.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. Families with children who have sensory processing challenges are invited to enjoy the space prepared just for them. That will include softer music, lower lights and sensory friendly activities. For more information, call 402-477-4000.

Omaha Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Omaha. There will be gems and minerals for sale, demonstrations, a silent auction and rock pile at this event. Masks and temperature checks will be required. Vulnerable customers will be admitted one hour early. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12.

Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5.

Summer’s End Show & Shine, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St., Omaha. There will be DJ music all day. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.