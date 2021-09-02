Entertainment calendar for Sept. 3-9

Friday
Theater
“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Septemberfest Omaha, 5 p.m. to midnight, CHI Health Center Omaha, Parking Lot D, downtown Omaha. Activities will include amusement rides, vendor booths, an international food garden, clowns, face painting and more. The festival will include through Sept. 6. Admission is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. Friday is military day, so all military families and retirees get into the event for free and each child will receive 10 two ride for the price of one tickets.
Emerge Lnk: Mural + Street Art Festival, 5-8 p.m., LUX Center for the Arts parking lot, Lincoln. Murals will be unveiled and there will be a custom car show. Admission is free.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
9th Annual LOVAM Jazz Festival, 4-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The festival will feature musicians, entertainers, vendors, and more. Performances are expected by jazz saxophonist Richard Elliot, Selina Albright with Jeff Kashiwa, flutist Kim Scott, and Chad Stoner. Admission is free.
Theater
“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
3rd Annual Greater Omaha Aviation STEM Day, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Millard Airport. The free expo will include hands-on activities, a drone competition, experimental and warbird aircraft on display, and over 30 local organizations on site to share their fascination with all things aviation. Parking is at the Deerfield Plaza, 5334 S. 136th St., and a four-minute shuttle bus ride will take attendees to the event at the airport.
Fort Atkinson Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to witness 1820’s history come to life with demonstrations of blacksmithing, tin smith, spinners and weavers, coppers, soldiers and more. A $6 park permit is required for entry.
Septemberfest Omaha, noon to midnight, CHI Health Center Omaha, Parking Lot D, downtown Omaha. Activities will include amusement rides, vendors, cornhole tournament, strolling juggler, prehistoric dinosaur museum, live shark encounter, fire performances, barbecue and rib cook-off, international food booths, and combat sports boxing. Admission is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. is military day, so all military families and retirees get into the event for free and each child will receive 10 two ride for the price of one tickets.
3rd Annual African Cultural Festival, 2-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. The festival will feature live music, dance performances, and the chance to learn about different subsets of African art, history, culture and games. Vendors will be serving authentic African cuisine. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and over. Admission is free for kids 11 and under.
Emerge Lnk: Mural + Street Art Festival, 3-8 p.m. LUX Center for the Arts, Lincoln. The street art family festival will include multiple hands-on art activities for families, live music, food trucks and more. The art alley will be open for anyone to paint. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Lakeside and Friends, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $24.50 to $54.50 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Murder for Two,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Fort Atkinson Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to witness 1820’s history come to life with demonstrations of blacksmithing, tin smith, spinners and weavers, coppers, soldiers and more. A $6 park permit is required for entry.
Hutchfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1441 N. 11th St., Omaha. The free event will feature hundreds of handmade artisans and vintage dealers as well as brunch fare, food trucks, gourmet cocktails, and local beer and coffee. There also will be oversized lawn games and live music.
Raymond Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., James Arthur Vineyards, near Raymond. A variety of vintage, muscle and classic cars will be on display. The will be live music from noon to 3 p.m., a vendor show and a food trailer. Admission is free.
Pop-Up Art Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarsen Village, Omaha. Vendors will be selling everything from paintings, to soap, to jewelry. Admission is free.
Septemberfest Omaha, noon to midnight, CHI Health Center Omaha, Parking Lot D, downtown Omaha. Activities will include amusement rides, international food booths, vendor booths, Omaha Wild Clowndum tent and strollers, cornhole tournaments, barbecue and rib-eye steak cookoff challenge, strolling magic, stilt walking, fire performances, prehistoric dinosaur museum and a strolling dinosaur, and live music. Admission is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.
Labor Day weekend cruise, 4:30-7 p.m., Branched Oak State Recreation Area. The event is open to all vehicles. There is no cost to participate in the cruise.
Monday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Septemberfest Omaha, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha, Parking Lot D, downtown Omaha. Activities will include a parade, car show, amusement rides, international food booths, vendor booths, clowns, balloon artist, strolling dinosaur, live shark encounter, and live music. Admission is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Sheryl Crow, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased online at www.pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Concerts
311 with special guest Iration and Iya Terra, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available online at www.pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Thursday
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.
Gallery talk by Mark and Carol Moseman, 3:30 p.m., Great Plains Art Museum, Lincoln. They will discuss artworks in the exhibition, “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era,” and sign exhibition catalogs available for purchase in the museum store. The Mosemans will discuss their vision to organize an art collection expressing optimism for settling the Great Plains in the 1860s, evolving to pessimism for staying on the land in the 1940s. The gallery talk is free and open to the public.
Opening of Paranormal Cirque, 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. This paranormal cirque show has audience members fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by creatures with hidden talents in circus arts. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets range from $10 to $50. Shows will continue through Sept. 19.