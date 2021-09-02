Entertainment calendar for Sept. 3-9

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fort Atkinson Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to witness 1820’s history come to life with demonstrations of blacksmithing, tin smith, spinners and weavers, coppers, soldiers and more. A $6 park permit is required for entry.

Hutchfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1441 N. 11th St., Omaha. The free event will feature hundreds of handmade artisans and vintage dealers as well as brunch fare, food trucks, gourmet cocktails, and local beer and coffee. There also will be oversized lawn games and live music.

Raymond Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., James Arthur Vineyards, near Raymond. A variety of vintage, muscle and classic cars will be on display. The will be live music from noon to 3 p.m., a vendor show and a food trailer. Admission is free.

Pop-Up Art Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarsen Village, Omaha. Vendors will be selling everything from paintings, to soap, to jewelry. Admission is free.