Friday
Concerts
Alan Jackson, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. This is the rescheduled date for his April 13 concert. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Opening of “Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. “Annie” is the beloved tale of a young girl who never gives up hope of one day reuniting with her parents. The production will continue through Oct. 13. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 N. Skyline Drive, Omaha. Vintage Market Days is an up-scale vintage market of home décor, clothing, furniture pieces and more. Tickets are $10 for the early buying event on Friday.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. The band, Shadow Riders, will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Hamilton” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Tinkerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are invited to meet makers, tinkerers, DIYers and inventors who will share their excitement with young and old. Each table at Tinkerfest will feature something hands-on to engage children. The event is included with regular museum admission.
Aircraft Exploration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Guests are invited to enjoy a curator talk and airplane crawl through featuring the KC-97. The event will kick off with a presentation on crashes and survivors. The KC-97 will be opened for public viewing following the presentation and will end at 2 p.m.
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Local artists and professional madonnaris will transform stretches of Farnam Street sidewalks into pastel chalk masterpieces.
Chalk Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha. At this free, outdoor workshop, an instructor will teach you how to make chalk drawings on the pavement. The theme is flowers. Admission is free.
Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 N. Skyline Drive, Omaha. Vintage Market Days is an up-scale vintage market of home décor, clothing, furniture pieces and more. Tickets are $5.
18th Annual Moonshell Storytelling Festival, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. This year’s festival will feature four national and international storytellers, and two workshops. The festival is free with park admission.
Seventh Annual Art in the Garden, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, southwest corner of 27th and D streets. More than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work among the garden’s plantings. All of the art is for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Sunken Gardens. Admission is free.
Community tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Warrior Alley, north of the grandstands, Fremont. The Midland University football team will take on Northwestern College at 1 p.m.
African Cultural Festival, 2-10 p.m., Stinson Park, Aksarben Village, Omaha. This family-friendly event incorporates authentic African music, art, dance, fashion and cuisine in celebration of the diversity of the African diaspora. Admission is free.
Continental Drift Music Festival, 2-10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. This year’s lineup includes Third Frate, Ten O’Clock Scholars, Bazile Mills, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, Brothers Tandem, Will McGuire, Robo Dojo, Township and Range. Admission is free. Vehicles must have a Nebraska state park sticker.
2nd Annual Bikz & Rodz Free Car, Bake & Truck Show & Cruise, 2 p.m., 2225 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The car, bike and truck show will start at 2 p.m. Music, food and beverages also will start at 2 p.m. Cruising the square starts at 6 p.m. An after-party will begin at 7 p.m. at Bike & Rodz. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Interpol Live, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Hamilton” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“Annie,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Local artists and professional madonnaris will transform stretches of Farnam Street sidewalks into pastel chalk masterpieces.
Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 N. Skyline Drive, Omaha. Vintage Market Days is an up-scale vintage market of home décor, clothing, furniture pieces and more. Tickets are $5.
Camp Fontanelle barbecue, noon to 3 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The suggested donation is $10 per person. The meal will includes barbecued pork and grilled chicken, sides and a beverage. There will be a silent auction from noon to 1:45 p.m. and a quilt auction at 2 p.m. The nine-acre corn maze will open at 1 p.m.
30th Annual Last Fling ‘Til Spring Car Show, noon to 5 p.m., downtown West Point. The event also will include live music, performances by a FMX motorcycle stunt team and a craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center. Admission is free.
Public monarch tagging, 1-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Tagging is free to the public with paid admission. Participants will meet at the Visitor’s Center near the playground and entrance to the prairie walk.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Senior Discount Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Senior citizens (62 and older) receive half price admission every Tuesday and Thursday during September.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
2019 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 7 p.m., Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln. Worldwide fly-fishing adventures from Alaska’s barren Kuskokwin River drainage to lush South American jungles will be prepared during the film festival. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the film screening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all ages and will be available at the theater on the day of the event.
Wednesday
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Sept. 19
Concerts
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets start at $12.50 and may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Senior Discount Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Senior citizens (62 and older) receive half price admission every Tuesday and Thursday during September.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-11 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can visit the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine and wildlife. Tickets will be $25 at the door.