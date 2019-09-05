Friday
Concerts
2nd Annual Shadow Ridge Music Festival, 4 p.m., Shadow Ridge Country Club, 189th and Pacific streets, Omaha. This all-ages show will feature the Violent Femmes, Soul Asylum and Matthew Sweet. The Millions will open the show. A variety of local restaurants and food trucks will be on hand along with outdoor bars with beer and wine. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased online at www.shadowridgecountryclub.com/musicfestival. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Elkhorn Athletic Association’s Future Outdoor Youth Sports Complex. Free parking with a shuttle will be available at Elkhorn South High School. This is a cash-only event.
Cody Johnson & Friends, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $33 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
First Friday Art Walk, 5-7 p.m., Great Plains Art Museum, Lincoln. Everyone is invited to the opening reception for a new photography exhibit, “In the Bohemian Alps.” Photographer Michael Farrell will give a short talk at 6 p.m. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 21. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of Treetop Village, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Arbor Day Farm, Nebraska City. Treetop Village features three acres up in the trees and 11 treehouses, all connected with elevated bridges and walkways. There also is a giant WonderNet and a 50-foot slide. All activities and entrance to Treetop Village are included with your Tree Adventure admission ($12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, and free for ages 2 and under).
Touch-A-Truck, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Data/UNO parking lots, just south of 69th and Pacific streets, Omaha. Children can see and climb on “real life” vehicles. Kids, accompanied by their parents or guardian, can explore emergency and military vehicles, semi-trucks, bobcats, race cars and other commercial vehicles. Other activities will include face painting, prizes, bouncy tents, food, clowns and more. Admission is free.
Capital City Oktoberfest, noon to 10 p.m., Gateway Mall, Lincoln. The beer menu will feature a selection of German-styles from Lincoln’s breweries and cideries, as well as a couple German imports. A German-style menu will feature bratwurst, schnitzel, spaetzli, pretzels and more courtesy of Single Barrel. There also will be music. Tickets at the gate will be $10.
World O! Water, noon to 4 p.m., Wehrspann Lake, inside Chalco Hills Recreation Area, Omaha. Visitors can experience live demonstrations, science experiments, games and canoe rides while talking to local experts about water quality, conservation and recreational activities. Admission is free.
1st Annual Granite City Beer Fest, 3-8 p.m., Granite City, near Westroads Mall, Omaha. VIP tickets include entrance to the beer fest an hour early (beginning at 2 p.m.), a Granite City T-shirt and free food tickets. All tickets will include one free 3-ounce sample glass.
Sunday
Concerts
Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Go, Dog. Go!,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by calling 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Sweat,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
38th Annual Havelock All Makes Auto & Truck Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Havelock district, northeast Lincoln. Show vehicle registration will be from 8-10 a.m. Over 250 show cars are expected to line the streets and city park of downtown Havelock. Admission is free for spectators.
Grandparents Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Grandparents will receive one free admission or one free train ride when accompanied by a grandchild.
Rev It Up Rally, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fremont. Registration for the classic car show will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event also will include free barbecue smoked pulled pork, free bounce houses, free family friendly entertainment and community vendors. Several prizes will be awarded. Worship will be at 10:15 a.m.
Sensory Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Children and adults with special needs and their families are invited to experience the new fourth floor and participate in activities in a more quiet, supportive environment. Pre-registration is suggested but not required.
Sounds of Fall, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to hear the unique and majestic bugle of the Wildlife Safari Park elk during fall rut season, touch and feel animal artifacts, and participate in crafts and other special activities at Wolf Canyon. Event activities are free with paid park admission.
All European Show and Shine, noon to 3 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. European cars and motorcycles will be on display surrounded by the beauty of the garden. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6.
Capital City Oktoberfest, noon to 8 p.m., Gateway Mall, Lincoln. The beer menu will feature a selection of German-styles from Lincoln’s breweries and cideries, as well as a couple German imports. A German-style menu will feature bratwurst, schnitzel, spaetzli, pretzels and more courtesy of Single Barrel. There also will be music. Tickets at the gate will be $10.
5th Annual Ashland Silver Street Flea Market, noon to 5 p.m., downtown Ashland. Eighty vendors will be selling everything from local arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and gifts to produce, antiques, furniture, toys and more. Admission is free.
50th Annual Dodge Demolition Derby, 1 p.m., Dodge. Admission is $10 for high school students through adults, $5 for kindergarten through eighth grade, and free for kids 5 and younger. Pit area tickets will be $20 (must be 16 years old, with ID). The entry fee is $35 per car.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
Opening of “Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue in Omaha through Sept. 29. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Senior Discount Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Senior citizens (62 and older) receive half price admission every Tuesday and Thursday during September.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Concerts
Broadway at the Lied, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This free concert will feature musical theatre songs on the Lied Center main stage. Everyone is welcome.
Theater
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Patriot Day program & lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The program will honor active military and first responders with free admission and lunch. This program includes a guest speaker and lunch, and is free to all who RSVP. Advance registration is required.
Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be a hot lunch and entertainment by The Fellows of Opera Omaha. The cost is $15 per person. In honor of Sept. 11, lunch will be free for firefighters, first responders and police officers. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP are needed by Sept. 6 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.
Sept. 12
Theater
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Senior Discount Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Senior citizens (62 and older) receive half price admission every Tuesday and Thursday during September.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.