Friday
Theater
Opening of “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through Sept. 23. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Opening of “Keeping Time: An Exhibit of Keyboard Instruments,” 8 a.m., St. Benedict Center, near Schuyler. Piano technician and collector Steve Misener from Stockholm, South Dakota, will be sharing a portion of his unique personal collection of musical instruments. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 14.
10th Annual Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival, 4 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. There will be a flight at 6 p.m. and a glow at dusk (weather permitting). The event also will include live music, food, wine and beer. Admission is $10 per car.
Fiesta Family Night, 5-7 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The evening will include games, crafts, story time and more. Admission is free.
First Friday Family Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. There will be activities and costumed characters. Admission is $10.95 for children 18 months to 15 years, $9.95 for 16 years plus, and free for children 0-18 months.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Fish fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. Fried Pollack, baked Pollack, french fries, cole slaw, bread, soda and water will be served. Chicken strips will be available for non-fish eaters. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Carry out dinners are available by calling 20 minutes in advance to 402-721-6112.
Saturday
Theater
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
10th Annual Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival, 7 a.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. There will be competition flights at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and a glow at dusk (weather permitting). The event also will include live music, food, wine and beer. Admission is $10 per car.
Game Day at The Capitol District, 9 a.m. to midnight, 1022 Capitol Ave., Omaha. Everyone is invited to enjoy college football on the LED permanent outdoor screen. There also will be live DJs, food and beverage specials, a photo booth and yard games. Admission is free.
Camp Creek Railroad Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 176th Street and Bluff Road, Waverly. Visitors are invited to ride the trains as many times as they like. Admission is free.
Rockbrook Village Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. The free event will feature over 150 artist booths and a food court.
World O! Water, noon to 4 p.m., Chalco Hills, Omaha. The free event will include live demonstrations, science experiments, games and canoe rides.
Sunday
Theater
“Fun Home,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
10th Annual Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival, 7 a.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. There will be a competition flight at 7 a.m. (weather permitting). The event also will include live music, food, wine and beer. Admission is $10 per car.
37th Annual Havelock All Makes Car & Truck Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Havelock Area, Lincoln. Over 250 cars are expected to line the streets and city park of historic downtown Havelock in northeast Lincoln. There is no charge for spectators.
Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be cooked to order. All proceeds will go to Aerie-supported charities. Everyone is welcome.
Camp Creek Railroad Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 176th Street and Bluff Road, Waverly. Visitors are invited to ride the trains as many times as they like. Admission is free.
Rockbrook Village Art Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. The free event will feature over 150 artist booths and a food court.
Grandparents Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Grandparents will receive one free admission or one free train ride. Grandparents must be accompanied by a grandchild to receive free admission or train ride.
All-European Show and Shine, noon to 3 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Guests may walk the 100 acres of gardens or they may take a narrated tram tour for $3 per person, which includes a stop at Kenefick Park. The café will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and snacks. Admission to the expo is free with paid garden admission.
49th Annual Dodge Demolition Derby, 2 p.m., Dodge. The rain date is Sept. 16.
Monday
Concerts
Needtobreathe, 6 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $36 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Patriot Day Program & Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The program will honor active military and first responders with free admission and lunch. This program includes a guest speaker and begins at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation ending at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. General admission applies and lunch is free to all who RSVP.
Wednesday
Concerts
Heather Land I ain’t doin’ it Comedy Tour, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Sept. 13
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Open house and wine tasting, 5-7 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event is a celebration of the newly renovated assisted living community. There will be wine tasting, food, live music and more.