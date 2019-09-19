Friday
Concerts
Comedian Lewis Black, 8 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
6th annual GLOW in the Garden, 7-11 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum’s Peter Kiewit Foundation Sculpture Garden, Omaha. GLOW attendees to enjoy games on the lawn, music and dancing, local fare and cocktails surrounded by sculpture, water features and lights. GLOW attire is classic or creative cocktail, and masks are encouraged. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.
Events
Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.
Bob’s Construction Night, 4-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This is part of the Friday Family Date Nights series. A character meet and great is included. The event is included with museum admission, which is $13 for children and adults, $12 for seniors and free for children under 24 months.
German Day-Oktoberfest celebration, 5-11 p.m., German-American Society, Omaha. The event will include authentic German food, entertainment and more. Admission is $5.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Hamilton” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Husker DogFest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus greens south of Memorial Stadium and Manter Hall. Activities will include: tours of the new Canine Cognition and Human Interaction Lab in the 501 Building; demonstrations of dog obedience, police dogs and dog Frisbee tricks; vendors of dog-related products and services; and food trucks. The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the Stadium Drive parking garage on T Street.
19th Annual Lincoln Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Lincoln, P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall. The event will include art, live performances and interactive art activities for people of all ages.
Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.
10th Annual Farnam Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., 40th and Farnam streets, Omaha. The free festival will include an amateur dog show, games, beer garden, food, adult spelling beer and live music.
German Day-Oktoberfest celebration, noon to 11 p.m., German-American Society, Omaha. The event will include authentic German food, entertainment and more. Admission is $5.
28th annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow, 1-7:30 p.m., parade ground of the Fort Omaha Campus, 30th and Fort streets, Omaha. The powwow celebrates Native American cultures with traditional dances, music, artistry, oral history, crafts and foods of regional tribes. A Gourd Dance will precede the powwow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Grand entry into the powwow will begin at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating.
50s and 60s dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The dance is being sponsored by Supportive Singles. Free line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Concerts
Sinai Festival Sounds Series featuring Palladium Brass, 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. Admission is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.
Theater
“Hamilton” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
“Annie,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Antique Car Club’s 52nd Annual Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The swap meet will feature a car corral, vendors with car parts, antiques, crafts and collectibles, drawing for a pedal car, and concessions. Admission is free and open to the public.
19th Annual Lincoln Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Lincoln, P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall. The event will include art, live performances and interactive art activities for people of all ages.
Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
“Othello,” 6:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Nebraska Shakespeare will present “Othello” as part of the 14th annual season of Shakespeare On Tour.” The performance, made possible by the Fremont Area Arts Council, is geared toward audiences of all ages. Following the performance, audience members will be invited to participate in a post-show discussion with the company.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
“Aprons, Hats, Skirts, and Flirts: Women-Their Range of Status During the Western Movement,” 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The speakers use music, narrative verse, props and a visual element in the program about women and their impactful roles throughout our country’s history. The speakers will present a 60-minute program and will be available for questions following their presentation. The event is free and open to the public with refreshments provided.
Wednesday
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Sept. 26
Theater
“Annie,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Hamilton” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketomaha.com or by phone at 402-345-0606.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
2nd Annual Fremont Beer Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown parking garage, upper level, Fremont. This is a 21 and over event.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.