Friday
Concerts
Johnny Manhattan Orchestra, 7-10 p.m., DelRay Ballroom, 817 R St., Lincoln’s Haymarket. There is a $12 per person cover charge at the door. A short dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is included in the cover charge.
WestFest featuring Brett Eldredge, 7 p.m., Harrah’s Casino, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $25.
Theater
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Opening of “Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek The Musical,” follows everyone’s favorite green ogre as he embarks on a life-changing journey, discovering his place in the world along the way. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com. The production will continue through Oct. 14.
Events
Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 Skyline Road, Elkhorn. The upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market will feature original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, consumable yummies and more. Admission is $10 for early buying on Friday.
3rd annual Food Truck Rodeo, 4-11 p.m., Military Avenue, Benson area of Omaha. There will be 15 food trucks along with multiple outdoor bars, a DJ and beer garden. Admission is free.
Movie Night in the Park, 8 p.m., Mead Park, Mead. The family movie will be “The Miracle Season.” Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and bug spray. Concessions, including meal deals, will be sold by the Mead cheer squad.
Saturday
Concerts
2018 Continental Drift Music Festival, 1:45-10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area’s Victory Lake. Nine bands will be playing multiple genres of music. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and/or shade tent. Food will be available at The Tow Line. Admission is free with a 2018 park entry permit.
Theater
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Game Day at The Capitol District, 9 a.m. to midnight, 1022 Capitol Ave., Omaha. Everyone is invited to enjoy college football on the LED permanent outdoor screen. There also will be live DJs, food and beverage specials, a photo booth and yard games. Admission is free.
Tinkerfest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to learn about the world of tinkering/DIY/inventing through hands-on activities and meeting local and regional makers. Activities are included with museum admission.
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The celebration of local artists and madonnaris (professional chalk artists) will transform the sidewalk along Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing into pastel chalk masterpieces. There also will be live music, food, drinks and shopping. Admission is free.
Festas Patrias Omaha, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., S. 24th Street and N Street, Omaha. The event will feature authentic food, live music, a parade and more. Admission is free.
Opening of “From the Ground up: Air War Vietnam” exhibit, 10 a.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The exhibit will feature artifacts from the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum’s collection, the National Museum of USAF, collectors and veterans as well as oral history interviews that bring the drama and courage of the air war to life. The presentation at 10 a.m. will address a variety of aerial operations including close combat aviation, tactical airstrikes and strategic bombardment. The keynote speaker, LTC Jeff Flagg (Ret.), is a 25-year veteran of U.S. Army Infantry with two combat tours in Vietnam. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors or military, $6 for youth ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.
Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 Skyline Road, Elkhorn. The upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market will feature original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, consumable yummies and more. Admission is $5.
6th Annual Art in the Garden, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunken Gardens, southwest corner of 27th and D streets, Lincoln. More than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work among the garden’s plantings. The work on display will include paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and more. All of the art is for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Sunken Gardens. Admission is free.
29th Annual Last Fling ‘Til Spring Car Show, noon to 5 p.m., downtown West Point. Awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. from two stages. Admission is free. The event also will include a craft show.
27th Annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow, 1-7:30 p.m., 5730 N. 30th St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to experience a traditional intertribal powwow featuring Native American music, dancing, crafts and foods at this outdoor event. Admission is free.
Rhythm Blues & Arts Fest, 3-10 p.m., 515 N. Riverfront Drive, Omaha. This celebration of urban music, arts and culture will feature Big Daddy Kane, Lakeside and Sunshine Anderson along with other regional acts. There also will be food and beverage from local favorites and pop-up shops.
Sunday
Concerts
A Salute to the USS Omaha, 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Music will be provided by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick Marching Band and the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Omaha favorite Billy McGuigan will join the UNO musicians to add his own style to the evening’s patriotic music. A fireworks finale will begin immediately following the concert. Admission is free.
Theater
“Fun Home,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Shrek The Musical,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The celebration of local artists and madonnaris (professional chalk artists) will transform the sidewalk along Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing into pastel chalk masterpieces. There also will be live music, food, drinks and shopping. Admission is free.
Festas Patrias Omaha, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., S. 24th Street and N Street, Omaha. The event will feature authentic food, live music, a parade and more. Admission is free.
Vintage Market Days of Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 508 Skyline Road, Elkhorn. The upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market will feature original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, consumable yummies and more. Admission is $5.
Annual barbecue and quilt auction, 11 a.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3. Worship will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a meal. There will be a silent auction and a quilt auction. The corn maze opens at 1 p.m. Other activities will include two large jumping pillows, laser tag, zip lining, tree climbing and more.
Annual roast pork and polish sausage dinner & bazaar, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Social Center, 320 W. 10th St., Schuyler. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5 and under. Other activities include a raffle, silent auction, cakewalk, a country stores, games and a hot dog stand. There also will be a polka Mass with Lonnie Piitz at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
Opening of Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch, noon to 8 p.m., 1098 County Road N, Oakland. The pumpkin patch features ziplines, a corn pit, puppet barn, scarecrow forest, three go-cart tracks, outdoor games, two jumping pillows, fire pits, a sports barn, barn slides and a corn maze. Admission is $8.50, $7 for seniors (65 and over), $5 for veterans with ID and free for kids 2 and under.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The topic is “Archaeology: Pieces of the Past.” Children and families can learn how archaeologists identify objects that are broken, and match prehistoric items with modern-day counterparts. Regular museum admission applies.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 Spaghetti Dinner, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and coffee. The cost is $8 plus tax. Desserts will be extra. This is a fundraiser for the Nebraska State Eagles Charity – the Exoskeleton body brace. Everyone is welcome.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Wednesday
Concerts
Beck, 7:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $89 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Sept. 20
Theater
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.