Friday
Concerts
Deep Purple and Judas Priest, 7 p.m., Stir Concert Cove, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $68 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.
17th Annual Oktoberfest, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St., Omaha. The event will include a large outdoor beer garden with live music, traditional favorites and a large selection of glassware that will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for ages 21 and over.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be available. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Movie Night at Werner Park: Back to the Future, 6-10 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. A carnival will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the showing of “Back to the Future” at 7:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on the field. Admission is free.
An Evening at Hogwarts, 7-10 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. This 18 and over event will feature themed food, activities, trivia and a costume contest. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Saturday
Concerts
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $23 to $128 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Opening of “Game On: The History and Science of Gaming” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The opening event will include the unveiling of an exhibit, a free game creation workshop, gaming stations and a virtual reality station. The exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 6, includes 10 interactive displays that span a 2,500-square-foot exhibit gallery. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $11 for military and seniors, $6 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.
Alzheimer’s Walk, 9:30 a.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, Fremont. Registration starts at 9 a.m. To register, go to www.alzheimers-fremont.org or call 402-753-2078.
Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.
Lincoln Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., SouthPointe Pavilions, Lincoln. More than 90 artists from across the nation will be showing and selling a variety of original art pieces. There also will be live music and free art activities for kids. The suggested donation at the gate is $1 for ages 12 and up.
Opening of “Some Illustrator! Pictures by Melissa Sweet” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Sweet has illustrated over 100 books as well as many toys, puzzles and games. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 30. Admission is free.
Tailgate party, 10 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Bring in a snack to share and cheer on the Huskers. Everyone is welcome.
Midlands Renaissance Revel & Pirate Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westfair, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs. The featured show will be the equestrian stunt team, Joust Evolution There also will be an artisans merchant village, three stages rotating numerous professional acts, three living history encampment groups, a variety of historic lawn games and skill games, and an indoor-outdoor food court and beer garden. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for children under 5.
17th Annual Oktoberfest, noon to 2 a.m., Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St., Omaha. The event will include a large outdoor beer garden with live music, traditional favorites and a large selection of glassware that will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for ages 21 and over.
Autumnal Equinox Art, 2 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Participants, who should meet in the shelter behind the park office, will make autumn art to celebrate the equinox. A park entry permit is required.
Harvest Moon Hike, 7 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Participants should meet behind the park office. A park entry permit is required.
Sunday
Concerts
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $23 to $128 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Shrek The Musical,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
51st Annual Fremont Antique Card Club Inc. Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The one-day meet will be held rain or shine. There will be arts and crafts, antique items, car corral and a free pedal car drawing. Admission is free to spectators.
Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Admission is $10.
Lincoln Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., SouthPointe Pavilions, Lincoln. More than 90 artists from across the nation will be showing and selling a variety of original art pieces. There also will be live music and free art activities for kids. The suggested donation at the gate is $1 for ages 12 and up.
Midlands Renaissance Revel & Pirate Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westfair, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs. The featured show will be the equestrian stunt team, Joust Evolution There also will be an artisans merchant village, three stages rotating numerous professional acts, three living history encampment groups, a variety of historic lawn games and skill games, and an indoor-outdoor food court and beer garden. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Wednesday
Theater
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Opening of “Nebraska Nostalgia, Through the Eyes of Seniors” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The group of senior artists from Metropolitan Community College has been painting together for 15-20 years. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 12.
Sept. 27
Theater
“Shrek The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Cirque Italia Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall, northeast parking lot, Omaha. This traveling circus combines acrobatics, dance, contortion and high-performance BMX and roller skating. Admission ranges from $20-$40 for adults and $10-$35 for children.