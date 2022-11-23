Entertainment calendar: Holiday lighting ceremonies, concerts and much more

Friday

Concerts

Enjoli & Timeless: Black Friday, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $70 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. The band, anchored by Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan, perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience. Every show is different and interactive. The all-ages show will continue through Dec. 30. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

Opening of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This new holiday production of the Broadway musical will whisk audiences away to a wintery wonderland, where families will find the familiar fable of Cinderella, a young woman who overcomes the frozen hears of her family with the warmth of her hope and determination – and of course, a little help from her Fairy Godmother. The production, which is two hours plus intermission, will continue through Dec. 18. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Opening of “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Performances of this holiday mystery extravaganza will continue through Dec. 23. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of Santa’s Magic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Santa Claus will make his arrival to the museum to kick off the start of the museum’s Santa’s Magic live show, featuring beloved characters such as the Snow Queen, Santa’s Elves, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Santa’s Magic will continue through Dec. 23.

Opening of Christmas at Union Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. In addition to the museum 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, the celebration includes a holiday cultural trees display, a photograph display featuring holiday memories at Brandeis Department Store, ornate chairs used by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the department store and toys of yesteryear from the museum’s permanent collection.

Santa’s arrival, 11 a.m., Fremont Mall. Santa will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 1 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the Nebraska vs. Iowa football game.

Opening of Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 5:30-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. This experience will include a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and more. Zoo Lights is a timed-ticket event. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended by visiting lincolnzoo.org. Zoo Lights will continue through Dec. 30.

Opening of Lights of Aksarben – The Spirit of Santa Express, 6-8 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Stinson Park will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with activities for all ages. There will be live music by Sherri Mack and the Smackbacks, face painting, crafts with Mrs. Claus, and moments with Santa from 6-8 p.m. every Friday through Dec. 16. Admission is free.

Village Pointe Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration, 6 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. The Peppermint Elves will perform at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater. Following their performance, Santa will arrive by horse carriage led by the Arlington High School marching band along with favorite storybook and holiday characters. The parade will start at 7 p.m. Free carriage rides will be offered immediately following the lighting ceremony until 8 p.m. in front of the theatre. Holiday characters will be available for pictures after the tree lighting. Santa will be inside Marcus Village Pointe Cinema lobby after the event. Santa visits are free and photos will need to be taken with your own camera.

Saturday

Concerts

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Ernest Richardson will conduct the Omaha Symphony in performing the magical score live while the entire film plays in high definition on a 40-foot screen. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, 7:30 p.m., Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at theomahaseries.com/yesterdayandtoday.

Theater

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Swap & Shop, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. The swappers gate on Nebraska Highway 36 will open at 6:30 p.m. Shoppers will use the box office on 300th Street, which will open at 8 a.m. Vendor spaces are $20. Shopper parking is $2 per car.

MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will include holiday treats, Santa Claus, carriage and trolley rides, Christmas tree lighting, live animals, face painting, music, shopping sales and more.

Christmas at the Creek, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 151 Railroad St. and 508 Third St., Scribner. The event, presented by Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, will include, wine, cheese, crackers, cider, toys, furniture, clothes, decorations and gifts.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Monster Jam, 2 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. A heated tent has been added for Santa this year. There will be food, kids activities and stores will be open for Small Business Saturday. Santa will arrive in style shortly after 5 p.m. Chili and cinnamon rolls will be available. The Boy Scouts will be serving hot cocoa. The library will have craft activities for kids. Trees will be lit a 6 p.m.

A Small Town Christmas, 6 p.m., downtown Scribner. Soup, hot chocolate and treats will be served at the event sponsored by the Scribner Chamber of Commerce. Visitors also can watch the Christmas parade, visit Santa, see the lighting of the tree, and shop downtown.

Sunday

Concerts

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $65 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Broad Street Revue Sings,” 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. A freewill donation will be accepted for the nonprofits, Rebuilding Together and Fremont Opera House. Bob Yanike will direct the Broad Street Revue. More than 30 singers will perform along with instrumentalists for a concert which will feature a variety of songs, culminating in the music of Christmas.

Handel’s Messiah Community Sing, 4 p.m., First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. Trumpets, strings, timpani and the Lied Organ will accompany all gathered to bring Handel’s masterpiece to life. The event is free to the public. Donations will be welcome to benefit Fresh Start, a transitional program for women experiencing homelessness.

“Wheel of Fortune Live,” 8-9:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is traveling across North America and is stopping in Omaha. The host will be Clay Aiken. Contestants must be at least 18 to participate. Contestants may arrive at 5 p.m. to register and try out, then return for the show. Tryouts close 15 minutes prior to curtain. Tickets range from $25 to $90 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Opening of Christmas on the Hill, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict Center, 1126 Road I, Schuyler. Over 50 vendors will be selling a variety of goods, including craft items, home décor, doll clothes, candles, soaps, lotions, food and T-shirts. The gift shop will be open through Dec. 11. There also will be an opportunity to view a colorful display of nativity scenes from all over the world. There is no admission fee for the craft show and the exhibit.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Monster Jam, 2 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

The Flyovers, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. This tour is part of the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Arts Across Nebraska program. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at fremontoperahouse.org or in person at Wise Olde Owl, 516 N. Main St.

Ryan Adams, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The concert will feature Adams, his guitars and piano. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Guests should be on the lookout for a snowfall in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall at 7:50 p.m. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. The museum will close at 4 p.m. for general admissions and reopen at 5 p.m. for this event.

Wednesday

Concerts

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, 6:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Dec. 1

Concerts

Tenthing Brass Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This Norwegian brass ensemble will present a program which celebrates musical traditions of the Christmas season with new arrangements featuring 10 female virtuoso musicians. Tickets range from $9.50 to $49 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Single tickets range from $35 to $45 with prices varying by performance. Group discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800, or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos, and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Storytime with Santa, 6:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to read stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snap some photos, have fun with crafts, and enjoy cookies.