Friday

Concerts

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Mozart & Mendelssohn – Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts. Tickets range from $5 to $35 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Omaha Symphony: Romeo & Juliet, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of “Predictor,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. “Predictor” is the real-life story of Margaret Crane who, in 1967, defied all odds and expectations to become the inventor of the first home pregnancy test. The production will continue through Feb. 19. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Opening of “Rent,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This rock musical follows the raw and emotional year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The production, which contains adult content and language, will continue through March 19. Tickets start at $45 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Opening of the 57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Annual Omaha Lawn, Flower & Patio Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show, which will continue through Feb. 12, will feature over 150,000 square feet of displays, including interior design trends, contractor services, energy-saving products, patio furniture, lawn and garden equipment, room additions, replacement and new windows, doors, siding, roofing, fireplaces, bathrooms, kitchens, and more. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 or children ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under.

Opening of the Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 1-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Exhibitors at the show, which will continue through Feb. 12, will include new home builders, home remodelers, financing and banking services, landscaping, flooring and window suppliers, and more. Admission is $8. Children 12 and under will be admitted free. On Friday from 7-9 p.m., a buy one admission, get 50% off the second admission will be offered.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3.

Wine, Chocolate and Roses, 7-9:30 p.m., Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing, 17111 S. 138th St., Springfield. The evening will include a French-themed three-course meal and a bottle of wine of your choice. The cost is $100 per couple. Space is limited. To make a paid reservation, call 402-253-2479.

Saturday

Concerts

Orchestra Omaha’s American Experiences Concert, 7 p.m., Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St., Omaha. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

Omaha Symphony: Romeo & Juliet, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $81 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“Predictor,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Rent,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $45 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

For the Love of Pancakes, 8-11 a.m., East Wing Venue, May Brothers Building, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. The cost is $5 for two cinnamon roll pancakes, two sausage links and a drink. The newly available venue will be decorated for the day. Everyone is welcome.

57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Annual Omaha Lawn, Flower & Patio Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 or children ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Superhero Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors can enjoy meet-and-greets with costumed superheroes while practicing their heroic skills. Adults and children in costume will receive a special prize (while supplies last). These events are included with museum admission. No registration is required.

Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The day is a celebration of Abraham Lincoln and Valentine’s Day. Visitors are invited to make take-home Valentine’s Day-themed crafts and challenge themselves with a self-guided Lincoln trivia scavenger hunt. All activities are free of charge, and everyone is welcome.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include steaks, shrimp, chicken tenders and appetizers.

Nebraska Baseball Fan Fest, noon to 2 p.m., Hawks Championship Center, next to Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The event will give fans a chance to meet the 2023 Huskers and get autographs. The first 1,000 fans will get a free hot dog and water. Activities will include a whiffle ball home run derby, inflatables, balloon artists and face painters. Admission is free.

“The Sound of Magic,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene M. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The magic show will be presented by Ryan Chandler, an underground magician who is known occasionally to appear in Omaha’s Old Market. The all-ages show will feature sleight of hand, sleight of sound and sleight of mind. The show runs approximately one hour long with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A valid park entry permit is required per vehicle.

Fremont Izaak Walton Chapter’s Annual Sportsmen Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Tickets will be sold at the door. A wide variety of wild game and fish will be served. Domestic foods also will be available for those who prefer not eating wild game. There also will be raffles. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Anyone with questions may contact Tina Korth at 402-533-0800 or Pete Geagan at 402-317-7198.

Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament, 7 p.m., Todd’s Tavern, 102 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. Doors open at 6 p.m. with registration from 6-6:45 p.m. The donation is $35 per person. A sloppy joe meal will be served at no charge. There will be final table cash and prizes (first place, $300; second place, $125; third place, $75). There will be higher payouts after 40-plus players. For more information, contact Travis at 402-719-6811.

Live music by Montgomery Roebuck Western Roll Band, 7-9 p.m., Five-O-Five Brewing Co., 349 N. Main St., Fremont. Carolina Smoke will be serving barbecue in the taproom from 5-8 p.m. while supplies last.

Love is Furever Valentine’s Day Dance featuring live music by The SilverMoon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The event is a fundraiser for FurEver Home, Inc. The cost is $10 per person at the door for the music/dance. A cash bar will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Karaoke with DJ Jayrock, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Los Mezcales Ortiz, 210 N. Main St., Fremont.

Live music by Last Minute Band, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Doe’s Place, 148 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

Theater

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

August Wilson’s “Fences,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets to the play start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

“Predictor,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Rent,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $45 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Annual Omaha Lawn, Flower & Patio Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 or children ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Galentine’s Day celebration, 1-4 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., Omaha. Visitors are invited to shop from artisans, work on an art project, watch live art demonstrations, and enjoy a mini reiki session. There also will be music, food and drinks. Everyone is welcome. Admission is $6. Proceeds will help purchase new classroom chairs.

“Perfect Understanding: The Romance of John and Mona Neihardt,” 2-4 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, 306 W. Elm St., Bancroft. The presentation will be given by author and Oakland native Timothy G. Anderson. The presentation will be followed by a buffet-style high tea in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The program and tea are free and open to the public.

Palentine’s: An Evening for Friends, 5-7 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Guests are invited to sip a signature welcome cocktail, browse a charcuterie spread in the dining room, take in the architectural wonder of the building and participate in activities, including aura photography taking, tarot card reading and local artisan ware shopping. This is an 18 and older event. There will be a cash bar available. The cost is $35 for activities, food and drink; $10 for activities only.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Concerts

Jazzmeia Horn, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album and recently voted as No. 1 Jazz Vocal Album by NPR Music’s Jazz Critics Poll, Horn will make her Lied Center debut in a Valentine’s Day concert. She is a three-time GRAMMY Award nominee. Tickets range from $14 to $48 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org. A livestream option also is available for $20 and can be selected at liedcenter.org.

Events

Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, Omaha. Families are invited to grab a stamp card at the Arches Playground and begin searching for all of the hidden clues in the park. Successfully locating every item will lead hunters to the grand prize: a Valentine’s Day goodie bag filled with heart-shaped treats. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Feb. 16

Concerts

Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

The Whole Crew Is Stupid, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. This Valentine’s comedy event will star Bigg Jah, Minks and Barry Brewer. It is being hosted by Omaha’s own comedian, Joshua Elstupo, featuring Lotto Marie. Tickets range from $25 to $60 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Predictor,” 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $20 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Rent,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $45 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.