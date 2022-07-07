Entertainment calendar: John C. Fremont Days, Dodge Daze, Yutan Days and more

Friday

Concerts

Live on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring Heartland Boogie Band, 6-9 p.m., Zorinsky Lake Park, Omaha. The evening will feature musical stylings from local bands, a variety of food trucks, adult beverages and giveaways. Admission is free.

Aubrey Logan, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $30 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

The Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $22.50 to $75 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include coffee and rolls (8:30 a.m.), beef show (9 a.m.), dog show (10 a.m.), community luncheon (11:45 a.m.), program and ambassador ceremony (noon), bucket calf show (TBA), dairy show (4 p.m.), and shooting sports competition (5 p.m.).

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Activities will include living history exhibits, live music, Nye Avenue historical tours, craft and vendor show, Fremont Antique Power display, rodeo, Little Gentlemen & Little Miss JCF Pageant, middle school pool party, hot air balloon glow and watermelon feed and beer garden featuring music by The Silver Moon Band.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community meal, cruise night and communitywide garage sales. Dodge Daze will continue through July 10.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, kiddie pedal tractor pull, adult pedal tractor pull, ice cream and games, live music by IV Play, and fireworks.

Ceresco Days 17th Annual Show and Shine, 4-9 p.m., Ceresco Park, just west of U.S. Highway 77 on Elm Street, Ceresco. The event is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and tractors.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 5 p.m. and “Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Othello,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include children’s activities at Midland University, car seat checks, youth pedal pull, cosmic bowling, Ridge Road Run and Corporate Cup Challenge, sand volleyball tournament, car show, rodeo, living history demonstrations, encampments, beer garden featuring live music by Hi-Fi Hangover, Barnard Park historical tours, Musings at May Museum, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit, fritter eating competition, ice cream eating competition, craft and vendor show, Fremont Antique Power, Backyard BBQ Contest, 10-point pitch tournament, free diabetes testing and a pancake feed.

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include a pancake feed (7 a.m.), swine show (8 a.m.), rabbit show (9:30 a.m.), and poultry show (1:30 p.m.).

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, inflatables, live music by Barney Driftwood, music and karaoke by Dynamic Air, and a beer pong tournament.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, BBQ showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters shows, corn hole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, free outdoor kids games, pulled pork supper, Happy Accordions, and live music by Capital Nine.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The kitchen will be open for steak night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. This event includes vendors selling meat, popcorn, coffee, baked goods, crafts and more, as well as food trucks, live music and hands-on, science-based activities for youth and adults alike offered by various university departments.

Live music by Charm School Dropouts, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday

Concerts

Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert Series presents “The Big Screen, Music from the Movies,” 7 p.m., John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, Lincoln. Admission is free.

Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Something’s Rotten in Green Bend,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include a pancake feed, living history and encampments, pre-parade entertainment, historical parade, Floats after the Floats, craft and vendor show, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen exhibit, community church service with Spoudazo and hymnal singing.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, corn hole tournament, horseshoe tournament, and free throw contest.

Monday

Concerts

Dino O’Dell concerts, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concerts are part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. Admission is free. No reservations are required.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

“The Dragon Slayer,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Rustlers of Red Rock,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets for the melodrama are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. A Nebraska park entry permit is needed for each vehicle entering the park.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Wild Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo will stay open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday in July and August.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

July 14

Concerts

Vibes Summer Concert Series featuring Joystick, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. Admission is free.

Jazz on the Green featuring Rhythm Collective, 7:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

Pinewood Bowl’s 72nd Annual Summer Musical featuring “Disney’s Newsies,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are $14 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under. Tickets, which may be purchased online at pinewoodbowl.org, are good for any performance date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or grab a seat on one of the benches.

Shakespeare On The Green featuring “The Tempest,” 8-10 p.m., Elmwood Park, 60th and Dodge streets, Omaha. Admission is free.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. All guests must be ages 21 and older and must bring a valid, state-issued ID to the event. The relaxed evening will feature wildlife, food trucks and drinks. The capacity is limited to 5,000 total attendees and the last admission to the event is at 9:30 p.m. To guarantee admission, the zoo recommends purchasing tickets in advance online. Advance ticket purchases offer a discounted admission price of $15 per person for zoo members and $25 per person for non-members. Tickets purchased at the event will be $20 for zoo members and $30 for non-members.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Forrest Gump,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.