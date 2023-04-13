Friday

Concerts

Grace Kelly, 7:30 p.m., Holland Music Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Opening of “Last Stop on Market Street,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The all-ages production which brings a message of intergenerational friendship, building community and finding beauty in unlikely places will continue through April 30. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org.

Opening of “Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through May 7. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

National Gardening Day at The RiverFront, 1-4 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Everyone is invited to meet part horticulture staff to learn some of their pro planting and growing tips. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Junkin’ Market Days, 4-8 p.m., Two Rivers Building, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor market featuring local vendors as well as vendors from several different states. The two-day event will include boutique clothing, home décor, jewelry, furniture, candles, gourmet foods and one-of-a-kind finds. General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at junkinmarketdays.com.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown, 6:45 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $24 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Blue & Green Day Celebration, 7-8:30 p.m., Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Omaha. The whole family is invited to attend a night of fun celebrating National Blue & Green Day and the gift of organ and tissue donation. There will be free music, face painting, balloon artist, free music, games and prizes, the lighting of the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge, and a fireworks show.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome. The cover charge is $3.

Gravity and Other Myths, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Gravity & Other Myths is an Australian circus company pushing the boundaries of contemporary circus. In their show “A Simple Space,” seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve. Tickets range from $20 to $37 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Comedian John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets range from $29.75 to $124.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Kane Brown, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Madagascar,” 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $60 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Junkin’ Market Days, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Two Rivers Building, Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Junkin’ Market Days is an indoor market featuring local vendors as well as vendors from several different states. The two-day event will include boutique clothing, home décor, jewelry, furniture, candles, gourmet foods and one-of-a-kind finds. General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at junkinmarketdays.com.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include steaks, shrimp, chicken tenders and appetizers. Taxi Driver will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight in the club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $8.

Astronomy Night, 5-9 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall, Lincoln. There will be a variety of hands-on activities led by museum educators and partner organizations. Activities are included with regular museum admission.

Spaghetti and meatball dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner also comes with a lettuce salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes are included with a paid meal. Everyone is welcome. Anyone with questions may call Kim at 402-620-1732.

Sunday

Concerts

Omaha Symphony presents Ancient Airs & Dances, 2 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts Main Stage, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747.

Theater

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. Pancakes (all you can eat) will be served along with sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, milk or orange juice. Cost of the breakfast is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-10. There also will be a bake sale, lucky chance and silent auction. Proceeds will help repair stained glass windows at St. Mary’s.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Science Sundays at The RiverFront, 1-2 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, Omaha. Visitors are invited to stop by the Nebraska Science Festival booth by the slides for science fun. This is a free family friendly hour to learn about nature, animals, medicine and more with hands-on science activities. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of Disney’s “Frozen,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This theatrical experience is said to be filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances. The Tony-nominated Best Musical will present performances in Omaha through April 30. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Auxiliary and Aerie meetings will begin at 7 p.m.

April 20

Concerts

Chucho Valdés Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $33 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

Disney’s “Frozen,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $140 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Last Stop on Market Street,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available online at rosetheater.org or by calling the box office at 402-345-4849.

“Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $25 to $47 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of “Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Events

Nebraska Public Media Town Talk, 1-2 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. This session, led by Nebraska Public Media leadership, will give citizens the chance to discuss their communities. The event is free and open to the public.

PBS KIDS Family Event, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fremont Area United Way, 445 E. First St., Suite 1, Fremont. Children can meet Daniel Tiger and enjoy family-friendly activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.