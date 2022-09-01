Entertainment calendar: Living History Weekend, the state fair and more

Friday

Theater

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

SeptemberFest Omaha, 5 p.m. to midnight, CHI Health Center Omaha Lot D, Omaha. The event, which will continue through Sept. 5, will include a carnival midway, Kiddie Kingdom rides, Omaha Fight Club, vendor booths, international food garden and Omaha Wild Clowndum tent and strolling performers. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. From 5 p.m. to close on Friday, all military families and retirees will receive free admission.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Theater

“Ghost of a Chance,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to see reenactors portray life in an 1820s military fort. There will be military activities, mountain man camp, laundresses, blacksmithing, tin smithing, spinning/weaving, coopering and more. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a tailgate party for the Nebraska game. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Everyone is welcome.

SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, CHI Health Center Omaha Lot D, Omaha. The event will include a carnival midway, Kiddie Kingdom rides, international food garden, vendors, strolling juggling and magic performances, stilt walker, fire performance, barbecue and ribeye steak cook-off challenge, and John Carden’s Combat Sports Boxing. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free. From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, all military families and retirees will receive free admission.

Afro Fest Omaha, 2-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Guests are invited to enjoy African food and visit the African Market to shop from an array of vendors, including jewelry, clothing, art, home décor and more. There also will be music and dance performances, an art wall, and games and activities in the children’s village and educational area. General admission is $20. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

LOVAM Jazz Festival, 4-10 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Peter White, an international and legendary jazz musician, will be the headliner. Also performing is Billboard’s No. 1 flutist, Ragan Whiteside. The festival is free and open to the public.

Sunday

Theater

“The SpongeBob Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Ghost of a Chance,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for ages 12 and under, and $28 for families of two adults and two children under 12. For ticket reservations, call the park at 402-944-2523, Extension 7122. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 3 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

HutchFest 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Millwork Commons, 11th and Nicholas Streets, Omaha. Visitors are invited to peruse hundreds of handmade artisans and vintage dealers from across the Midwest. There also will be street-style brunch fare and gourmet brunch-themed cocktails, oversized lawn games, and live and local music. Admission is $10. Children 12 under will be admitted free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to see reenactors portray life in an 1820s military fort. There will be military activities, mountain man camp, laundresses, blacksmithing, tin smithing, spinning/weaving, coopering and more. A valid Nebraska park entry permit is required. A per person fee is required at the Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center of $2 per adult and $1 per child.

SeptemberFest Omaha, noon to midnight, CHI Health Center Omaha Lot D, Omaha. The event will include a carnival midway, Kiddie Kingdom rides, international food garden, vendors, Omaha Wild Clowndum tent and strollers, barbecue and rib eye steak cook-off challenge, Texas Hold’em tournament, strolling performers, and live music. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.

Monday

Events

Final day of the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

SeptemberFest Omaha, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha Lot D, Omaha. The event will include a car show, parade in downtown Omaha, carnival midway, Kiddie Kingdom rides, international food garden, vendors, Omaha Wild Clowndum tent and strollers, live shark encounter, and live music. Admission at the gate is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited for lunch and entertainment by the Midland University Jazz Band. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Sept. 5 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Eagles Auxiliary Pork Tenderloin Dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.

European Motorcycle Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Historic Haymarket, Eighth Street from P to Q streets, Lincoln. The 8th Street Concourse is reserved for scooters, vintage (1979 and older), European and Dual Sport motorcycle exhibitors and open to the pedestrian public for viewing. Admission is free.

Sept. 8

Concerts

Rodney Carrington with Connor Larsen, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This show is for ages 16 and over. Tickets range from $49.50 to $199.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Zombieland,” dusk (about 8 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.