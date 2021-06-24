Entertainment calendar of June 25-July 1

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring Taxi Driver, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Cole Swindell, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $39 to $99 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, bake sale, class reunion luncheon, parade, sidewalk chalk art contest, food and ice cream, Shades the Clown, music in the park, and flick and float.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a mobile military museum, live music, welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers, carnival, tiki-torch-lit walk around the arboretum trails, and breakfast.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, games, live music, and a fireworks display.
Clarkson Czech Days, Clarkson. Activities will include a Clarkson Community Band performance, food vendors, a beer garden, magician/comedian, and live music by The Rude Band.
Fundraiser for Kaitlyn Mahnke, 6-11 p.m., Uehling Auditorium. Mahnke is a 2016 graduate of Logan View High School. She is battling thyroid cancer and will be having her third surgery since October 2020. Food will be available for a donation. The Uehling Fire Department will be serving beverages. Live music will be provided by Silver Moon. There also will be a silent auction and a live auction for some larger items.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Personics, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and the kids can play in the fountain and on the playground equipment. You may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
Caribbean Night, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Rhythm Collective will be up first and will perform original reggae, calypso and American classic rock in reggae and ska styles. The Jimmy Buffet tribute band Dance of a Parrothead will then take audiences to Margaritaville (on the Missouri). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 5 p.m., and “Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5k run and 1 mile run/walk, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, golf scramble, kickball tournament, mobile military museum, car show, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, school tours, beer garden, kiddie parade, live music by Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, baseball game, fireworks display, and breakfast.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2-on-2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, inflatables, family kickball tournament, silent auction, and live music.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, bucket truck rides, swim meet, vendor fair, Shades the Clown, historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, bake sale, food vendors, 10-point pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, beer garden, Historic Hanson House open, and a street dance featuring live music by Bucka Ruse.
6th Annual Midwest Rollers Car Club Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sam’s Club South, Lincoln. The day-of entry fee is $25. There will be food, vendors and entertainment. Admission is free to spectators. All proceeds from the show will go to Children’s Miracle Network.
Clarkson Czech Days, Clarkson. Activities will include a Czech dinner, car show, live music, petting zoo, silent auction, kids tractor pull, water fights, wine and beer tasting, Nebraska State Czech Queen Pageant, and a street dance.
Vacation in the Village, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will feature food and beverages from Aksarben Village vendors, as well as a mini farmers market, art, entertainment and fun for kids and families. Tickets are $30. Each ticket includes four signature drinks or dishes from any participating Aksarben Village restaurant or bar.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
E-Resources Fair, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. The fair will feature the library’s newest and most popular electronic resources.
Fremont Airboat Club’s annual fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased from any member.
Windsor loin dinner, 6 p.m. until gone, Arlington Veterans Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington. The dinner also will include cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dinner roll. The cost is $15 per plate.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Estates, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Uehling Park, Uehling. A beer garden will open at 4 p.m.
Sunday
Theater
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Border Bandits,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Concerts
Jeanne Robertson: The Rocking Humor Tour, 4 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Pathfinder Chorus concert, 6:30 p.m., front lawn of May Museum, Fremont. The free concert will include songs of inspiration and patriotism, along with other Pathfinder favorites. Performing along with the chorus will be two quartets that have formed and persevered during the pandemic, Hashtag Harmony Quartet and Maximum Ring. The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Events
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, loving cup presentation, carnival, parade, root beer floats, water fights, live entertainment by Omaha Pipes and Drums, watermelon feed, bingo, and baseball games.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a tractor ride, children’s activities, barbecue, self-guided nature trails, family fishing tournament, disc golf tournament, kayak scavenger hunt, and dog agility trials.
Clarkson Czech Days, Clarkson. Activities will include a tractor ride, morning worship, polka Mass, Czech dinner, live music, tarok tournament, dance performances, parade, kolache eating contest, and polka dance.
Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Firefighters Union Local 385, Omaha. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Jumanji,” dusk, Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions and treats will be available on-site.
Tuesday
Concerts
Jazz in June featuring Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, 7-8:45 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. The free concert series features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market will offer food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
July 1
Theater
American Ballet Theatre, 8:15 p.m., Pioneers Park, Lincoln. The performance will feature dance styles ranging from traditional ballet to contemporary dance. Free tickets, which must be reserved in advance, are available at https://liedcenter.org/ABT. The rain date is July 2.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.