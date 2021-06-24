Entertainment calendar of June 25-July 1

Saturday

Concerts

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Personics, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and the kids can play in the fountain and on the playground equipment. You may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.

Caribbean Night, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Rhythm Collective will be up first and will perform original reggae, calypso and American classic rock in reggae and ska styles. The Jimmy Buffet tribute band Dance of a Parrothead will then take audiences to Margaritaville (on the Missouri). Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Train to Danger,” 5 p.m., and “Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.